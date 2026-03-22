Wild Rumors About Melania Trump That Will Continue to Haunt Her

Melania Trump has come a long way from her career as a Slovenian American model. Thus, as the First Lady of the United States, she has been the subject of numerous rumors. While much of this may be untrue, it is hard to get over the fact that these speculations have become part of her public image.

Since the very beginning, Melania has remained tone-deaf towards the endless rumors surrounding her personal life. But there have been instances when she stepped forward to rubbish the baseless rumors. For instance, in response to one such rumor, she openly called out tabloid gossip that focused heavily on her husband, Donald Trump’s alleged extramarital affairs. In response, she spoke to ABC News in 2018 and said, “I understand the gossip sells newspapers, magazines … Unfortunately, we live in this kind of world today. It is not a concern and focus of mine.”

Here are a few rumors that will continue to ghost Melania forever.

Melania Trump’s delayed move to the White House over ‘Obama toilets’

For starters, Melania has not followed the traditional role of a U.S. First Lady. One of the primary examples of her perspective was when she chose to move into the illustrious White House months after her husband’s election victory. As per Stephanie Winston Wolkoff’s book ‘Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady’, the delay was attributed to renovations at the property.

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Reports suggested that she demanded replacing older toilets in the premises, which were used by many, including the Obamas. However, the claims of racial insensitivity were denied by her then-communications manager Stephanie Grisham.

Another rumor, however, suggested that the delay was a result of Melania renegotiating her prenup agreement. Author Mary Jordan, in her book ‘The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump’, claimed: “She wanted proof in writing that when it came to financial opportunities and inheritance, Barron would be treated as more of an equal to Trump’s oldest three children.”

Melania’s ‘I don’t care’ attitude

There have been many instances where Melania Trump’s behavior made people assume that she cared less about her role as the First Lady. Her rare appearances beside her husband have turned out to be just the proof. As per one of her friend’s revelations to Vanity Fair, she “didn’t want this to come hell or high water.”

Especially in Donald Trump’s second term, since 2025, Melania Trump’s public appearances have been way more scarce. An insider defined her attitude to CNN and stated that the 55-year-old wasn’t simply interested. Another spokesperson closer to the Trumps further suggested that Melania would prefer hosting bigger events but not small gatherings like a ladies tea. The source claimed she preferred to be a part-time First Lady.

Melania Trump’s alleged discord with husband Donald Trump

One of the biggest rumors surrounding Melania Trump has always been her marriage. There has been plenty of speculation that the duo has a purely transactional relationship and their displays of affection are just for the camera. Sources have claimed that the couple lives in separate rooms and lead separate lives.

More publicly visible signs include several hit-and-miss hand-holding moments between the duo. In fact, with Melania’s notably limited appearances beside her husband, several conspiracy theories have claimed that she may not have been present at all. It ended up sparking rumors of the First Lady using a body double.

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More recently, speculations claimed that Melania Trump wasn’t exactly on board with her husband’s plan to tear down the White House East Wing. This place had been traditionally meant for the office of the U.S. First Lady. Its proposed demolition only led Melania to distance herself from the whole ordeal.

Melania Trump’s conflict with Ivanka Trump

Rumors have continually suggested that Melania and Ivanka have not had a particularly close relationship. Signs of this surfaced during Donald Trump’s first inauguration ceremony in 2017. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, in her book, revealed that the First Lady allegedly devised a plan to keep Ivanka’s face out of all the photos for the evening.

Other rumors suggested multiple heated disputes between Ivanka and Melania unfolding during Trump’s first term at the White House. Reporter Michael Schmidt once revealed that it had apparently been the Chief of Staff back then, John Kelly, who had acted as a mediator in such instances. Speculations have even claimed that Melania Trump seemingly wants to create distance between herself and Ivanka.