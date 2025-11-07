Wild Oval Office Moment — Man Faints Mid-Trump Briefing, Internet Points Fingers at RFK Jr.

A clip of RFK Jr. inside the Oval Office has gone viral. On Thursday, chaos unfolded inside the White House when Donald Trump announced a deal with drugmakers that could effectively lower the costs of weight-loss drugs or GLP-1 medications. Right at that moment, a man collapsed, and when others sprang into action, the Health and Human Services Secretary appeared to be leaving the scene.

Now, an insider revealed what exactly went on inside the Oval Office that day, particularly, what RFK Jr. was doing amid all the commotion. The clip, which went viral, showed Kennedy appearing to “flee the scene.” On the other hand, Dr Mehmet Oz came forward, catching the man before he could hit the ground. Others inside the room also hurried to help him, as Dr Oz laid the man down. Another man was heard saying he’d get a chair.

Medical emergency, and our top medical official runs for the door. How is our top medical official not a doctor? pic.twitter.com/ok2PKImArP — Former Republican 🇺🇸 (@Sjacobs2020) November 6, 2025

While all of this was going on, RFK Jr. walked away from the incident, and he has since been called out for the same. The man fainted when Eli Lilly CEO Dave Ricks was speaking. According to a source who was inside the Oval Office at that time, “three doctors” were around the man.

A insider told PEOPLE that the HHS Secretary “went into the other room and got a chair because when [the man] first started falling, he thought maybe he just needed to sit.”

“He went back and got a wet towel and came over and [the man] was on the floor,” they continued, adding, “When they were first propping him up, Kennedy ran in the other room and got a chair for him.”

The Secretary rushed to get medical assistance while others tended to the man, you ghoul https://t.co/7wfnYE6Fzx — Kush Desai (@KushDesai47) November 6, 2025

Before the insider revealed what Kennedy was actually up to, the viral clip already drew backlash online, with many criticizing him for “leaving the room.” Kush Desai, White House deputy press secretary, defended RFK Jr. on X (formerly Twitter). He responded to a post that called him out, saying, “The Secretary rushed to get medical assistance while others tended to the man, you ghoul.”

According to the Oval Office source, the man was “in pretty bad shape,” despite being “conscious.” The insider told PEOPLE that his heart rate “looked normal,” but “his blood pressure was in the tank.”

“He tried to sit up for a while, but he was definitely pale, and they laid him down again, and then they took him out on a gurney,” added the insider.

🚨BREAKING: The White House releases a Statement on the man who passed out. HE IS OKAY! “During the most favored nations Oval Office announcement, a representative with one of the companies fainted. The white house medical unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is… pic.twitter.com/irdXIXCp2g — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) November 6, 2025

Later, the press conference resumed after the man started feeling “okay,” which was announced by Karoline Leavitt. When Donald Trump took the podium, he addressed the commotion earlier, saying, “One of the representatives of one of the companies got a little light-headed and so they went down, and he’s fine.” The POTUS added, “He’s got doctor’s care, but he’s fine. So we had a little bit of an interruption. Sorry for that.”