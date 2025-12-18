Wife Witnessed Husband’s Final Moments on FaceTime as Robber Killed Him for $100

Trigger Warning: The article contains details of violence and murder. Reader discretion is advised.

A 26-year-old man charged with firearm possession and first-degree murder of the Leesburg clerk was convicted by a Florida jury. Alex Lopez murdered M&M Food Mart clerk Raied “Ray” Shihadeh during a robbery.

The trial revealed that Ray was killed while his wife was on FaceTime with him. She saw him get shot on the call on May 30, 2024. The victim’s wife, Monique, gave an emotional and powerful testimony. She revealed she heard her husband say ‘no’ on FaceTime.

After that, she heard a loud gunshot sound. She was still on call and kept asking, “What is happening? What’s going on?” She recalled seeing a blur on her phone, later identified as the accused robber who jumped over to shoot her husband.

‘I saw a blur pass across the screen’: Wife saw her store clerk husband’s final moments on FaceTime in fatal robbery that netted less than $100 https://t.co/96fmIzetKm — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) December 17, 2025

The robbery just yielded $100 for Lopez, but Monique lost her husband that day. They have five kids together, who lost their father and are still grieving. A customer at the store heard her screaming on the phone and called 911.

The police discovered Raied with gunshot wounds on his stomach. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The police released Lopez’s photos as the prime suspect confirmed from the video evidence. They received several tips and followed them. He was arrested weeks later as he failed to hide any longer.

Lopez will now be imprisoned for life without parole. Earlier, the death penalty was being considered for the accused, but the jury of 12 decided against it. People have been following the case closely and were disappointed that he wasn’t given the death penalty.

Alex Lopez is accused of shooting Raied “Ray” Shihadeh during a robbery at the M&M Food Mart in Leesburg in May 2024. https://t.co/g1ZSPRjmOj — FOX 35 Orlando (@fox35orlando) December 15, 2025

At the same time, some were hoping for the victim to get a second chance so he could become a better man. The verdict was given after three hours of deliberation and a multi-day trial.

Bill Gladson (state attorney) also released a heartfelt statement, “Less than a hundred dollars is what this ruthless, wanna be thug valued over the victim’s life.” It’s truly tragic how quickly their life turned into shambles, losing a family member in a petty robbery.