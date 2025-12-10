Wichita Judge Imposes Maximum Penalty on 23-year-old for Assault on ICE Officer

A 23-year-old is facing a severe sentence after Wichita U.S. District Judge John Broomes imposed the maximum penalty for “intentionally assaulting and strangling” an ICE agent.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas, and as reported by The Wichita Eagle, Diego Barron-Esquivel was sentenced to 20 years in prison for brutally assaulting an on-duty ICE officer in Wichita. In addition to his prison term, Diego will be on supervised release for three years.

Mexican national sentenced to 20 years in prison for assaulting ICE agent https://t.co/Sy2ZLBK0ll @HSIKansasCity — US Attorney Kansas (@USAO_Kansas) December 9, 2025

Because he is a Mexican citizen, the court documents also outline what happens if he leaves the country: “The defendant must report to the nearest probation office within 72 hours after re-entry.” This condition applies only if he is legally allowed to return to the United States after removal.

Diego’s imprisonment stems from the February 28, 2025 incident involving the officer. According to court documents, Diego “forcibly assaulted, impeded, intimidated, opposed, and resisted” the ICE officer, causing injuries. Following the altercation, the 23-year-old was taken into custody on March 21, 2025, and pleaded guilty in a court hearing in September.

U.S. Attorney Ryan Kreigshauser commented on the seriousness of the offenses, stating, “Violence against law enforcement is completely unacceptable and will be dealt with very seriously.” He also noted a series of attacks on law enforcement in recent years that have resulted in significant injuries and fatalities.

U.S. Attorney Ryan A. Kriesgshauser speaks on the 20-year prison sentence given to a Mexican national who violently attacked & strangled an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent. pic.twitter.com/b7JYtruKYS — US Attorney Kansas (@USAO_Kansas) December 9, 2025

Echoing his colleague’s thoughts, Homeland Security Investigations Kansas City Special Agent Mark Zito remarked, “It’s a victory for justice and a clear warning to anyone who thinks they can assault law enforcement officers without consequences.”

The 23-year-old was given the opportunity to speak before the sentence was handed down. Although he accepted responsibility for the crime, he urged the judge to show leniency since he had voluntarily pleaded guilty. He also said he was prepared to accept the maximum penalty. His statement read, “I respectfully request the Court to consider, in mitigation of punishment, that I have voluntarily entered a plea of Guilty.”

Along with accepting the court’s decision, Diego understood the serious consequences for a noncitizen convicted felon, including the likelihood of deportation. It is not yet known whether the 23-year-old will be removed from the country or permitted to remain in the United States after completing his 20-year prison sentence.