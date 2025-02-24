Why Young Donald Trump Was Popular Among Women? His Handsome Face Wasn’t the Only Reason

The camera and spotlight seem to have always loved Donald Trump, the 47th POTUS, who is serving for the second term. While Trump has been making headlines since he came back to the office, it seems that back in the day, he found himself in the spotlight because of his handsome looks.

Trump’s dating history also serves as a testament to his good looks. While never really considered as traditionally good-looking, as Vanity Fair’s Graydon Carter keeps referring to him as a “short-fingered vulgarian,” Trump’s personality, power, and attitude seem to work in favour of him.

Trump himself seemed to understand this edge that men get when they have prestige and status as his New York Times profile in 1976 read, “He is tall, lean and blond, with dazzling white teeth, and he looks ever so much like Robert Redford. He rides around town in a chauffeured silver Cadillac with his initials, DJT, on the plates. He dates slinky fashion models, belongs to the most elegant clubs and, at only 30 years of age, estimates that he is worth “more than $200 million.”

The emphasis on $200 million should be noted here. It is true that Trump did, in some ways, resemble Robert Redford, and he believed that flair was a great thing to have. In his own words, “If a man has flair … and is smart and somewhat conservative and has a taste for what people want, he’s bound to be successful in New York.”

It seems that what young Trump believed in life when it came to looks and attractiveness is retained by the older Trump as well. Despite meeting his present wife, Melania Trump, at a much older age of 52 years, her first impression was being “struck by his energy,” when she met him for the first time. She also called him “sexiest man in the world”, and while some bias for her husband can be sensed here, given the kind of popularity Trump still enjoys, the statement is not completely false, though it may not be true in ways she means.

Trump’s romantic history also stands as a testament to his good looks. Ivana Zelnickova, the Czech model and athlete, was his first wife, whom he met in 1976. After being married to her for 15 years and having three children together, Trump and Ivana divorced.

It should be noted here that there was a lot of money involved in this marriage as Ivana had signed a prenup that ensured she would get $20,000 for every year of their marriage.

It was also rumored that for each child that Ivana had with Trump, he gave her $250,000 in cash. So, even if Trump’s good looks had pulled Ivana, the monetary factor here cannot be ignored.

The main reason behind Trump and Ivana’s divorce was Trump’s alleged affair with Marla Maples and after his first divorce, Trump quickly married Marla. Their marriage lasted for six years and huge sums of money was involved.

Trump’s present wife, Melania is married to him for almost 20 years now and while it is clear from her interviews that she was impressed with Trump’s looks, the various other factors like his wealth and status could not be denied to have played a part in her attraction to him.

Besides these three women, Trump had multiple lovers and fling and almost all of them were beautiful, reputed, and established women. While Trump’s dating history definitely vouches for his good looks, the overall appeal of his personality also comes from his position and status, because of which, despite not having traditionally beautiful physical features, Trump has been considered to be a handsome man.