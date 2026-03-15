Why People Think Erika Kirk Might Be Hiding Tattoos

Even though Erika Kirk is more conservative now, she may still have some elements from her previous lifestyle. The former pageant queen is suspected of having tattoos that she keeps hidden from the public.

Many people are curious about what may be under her sparkly coat and long gowns. Newly appointed to operations at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Kirk herself has never talked about tattoos or intentionally flaunted the ink on social media. But there are signs that she may have permanent tattoos on different areas.

Many people have noticed a small mark visible on her right hand. It does not exactly appear to be a tattoo, but a more textured, curved mark. Another reason it may appear like that could be a cover-up with makeup. If it’s a textured cursive tattoo, she may be using concealer to make it less visible.

Look how Erika can switch from being the dolled up pageant queen to the happy home trad housewife in Arkansas. My my she plays the actress well. https://t.co/ExcEZZpxqI pic.twitter.com/kX2RnHilKO — tellthetruth 🪷🐻🦀🕯️🇺🇦🇬🇪🇸🇩🇬🇱🇨🇦🇲🇽🇹🇼 (@9_tellthetruth) March 12, 2026

Without a closer look, it is unclear if that’s a tattoo or a scar. The mark is located an inch above the wrist, according to a report by Glam. The skin in the area appears to be raised, and some people think it could also be a birthmark. On the other hand, in one of her Instagram posts dating back to 2016, a tattoo artist can be seen working on her hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E. (@mrserikakirk)

The photo can be flipped, so it could be either of her hands. This implies she may have more than one tattoo. At times, Kirk is also seen covering her left hand or intentionally keeping it away from the camera. The rest of the time, she wears full-sleeve clothing.

She is comfortable wearing skirts but hasn’t worn anything else that reveals more skin. Another tattoo that she might have was spotted in the “She’s My Kind of Crazy” music video. The tattoo is on the back of her waist. It appears to show butterflies connected to tentacle-like shapes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E. (@mrserikakirk)

In the video, Kirk wears a pink crop top and shorts, revealing the tattoo. Meanwhile, it could be a sticker instead of a permanent tattoo. But if it’s a permanent one, then it could very well be hidden under her blingy outfits. The mom of two and TPUSA CEO may never reveal whether she’s inked or not since she’s more of a trad wife, so the speculation remains.