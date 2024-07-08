Why Kourtney Kardashian Fans Joke Her Shirt at Travis Barker’s Run Event Is a “Shoutout to Scott”

Although Kourtney Kardashian is NOT a Disick anymore, fans immediately associated her shirt with her ex-husband Scott Disick. The POOSH founder sported a black shirt that had the word "Lord" written on it at her husband Travis Barker's run initiative. While the new mother ran a 5k, it was her clothing choice that drew plenty of jokes on a Kardashian forum.

Disick's Instagram handle reads, "Let the Lord Be With You," and since Kourtney's shirt had the word "Lord," social media users quickly jumped to the conclusion that the eldest Kardashian daughter was seemingly giving a shoutout to her ex and father of three kids, as per The Sun.

r/KUWTK forum on Reddit shared the running event pictures and fans quickly noticed her shirt. A fan, u/Unhappy_Airline_5311, was the first to comment, "Anyone else immediately associate Scott with 'Lord?'" Meanwhile, u/HarbourJayKay, responded, "Yep! I came to comment with a shout-out to Lord Disick!"

u/thespeedofpain quipped, "There was a period in my friend group where if one of us was talking about 'The Lord,' it was fully about Scott Disick and not god lmfaoooooooo." u/Ursula_J added to the jokes, "I was like 'damn Kourtney is wearing one of Scott's shirts to this.'" Another Reddit user,u/Friendly_Sea8570, joined in the fun and asked, "LMAO, I wonder why she wore that shirt when we all know and think of Scott."

'Run Travis Run' is a health and wellness initiative by the Blink-182 drummer "to motivate people to get outside and walk or run for a few hours, as well as make healthy decisions and create healthy habits," according to the organization's official website. The Hulu personality accompanied her husband and ran a full 5K, however, her husband reached the finish line earlier than her.

Despite that, Barker was a proud husband who waited at the finish line to congratulate, hug, and kiss his wife for successfully completing the run. The rocker hosted the event at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday, July 6, 2024. Also, the wellness event happened eight after the Lemme founder gave birth to her baby boy Rocky 13 after a long infertility battle.

The 48-year-old gushed over his wife and told Page Six, "My wife's a beast! She's never done this [before]. She thinks I'm crazy because some mornings I'll wake up and she'll be like, 'Where are you going?' I'm like, 'I heard there's a 5K, babe, I'm gonna run it. It was really cool to have her be a part of it. It was awesome. It was everything I imagined."

The much-in-love couple walked hand-in-hand to the event and predictably, their presence was packed with many PDA moments. After Kourtney reached the finish line, he groped her bottom and passionately kissed her lips among a cheering crowd.

Furthermore, Barker expressed how thrilling it is for him to include his fans in this healthy experience, "I feel great, I'm just on that natural high after you run. I do this every day … just not at this pace though. But once you're around all of these people, you can't help but be hyped and motivated."