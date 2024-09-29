Why Kim Kardashian 'Never' Lets Kids Visit Kanye West and Bianca Censori Without 'Trusted Nannies'

Kim Kardashian isn’t taking any chances when it comes to making sure her kids are safe and well during visits with their dad, Kanye West, and his new wife, Bianca Censori, if certain reports are to be believed. The reality TV star and businesswoman has implemented a careful system to ensure her four kids—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—are well cared for during their time away from her. "Kim never lets the kids go away with Kanye without trusted nannies and her own security," a source revealed to The Sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

This move comes as Kardashian reportedly has concerns about her ex-husband's behavior and the environment her children may be exposed to. The nannies and security team aren't just there for protection. They also help maintain the children's routines and schedules as Kardashian prioritizes consistency. "There is a very tight schedule— what time they go to bed, what they eat, when they eat, [and] how much sugar they have," the source explained.

Kardashian's cautious approach can be attributed to West's past actions that severed trust between the former couple. The rapper got married to Censori not long after his divorce from Kardashian, at the end of 2022. The couple has made a lot of headlines since then with their public appearances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kardashian focuses on keeping things stable for the kids and West has a different approach. He has started bringing the kids along for his public appearances. His oldest daughter, North, is often by his side. Last month, 11-year-old North joined him on stage during a concert in South Korea, as per Hola! This was a big change from Kardashian’s careful way of handling the kids’ public appearances.

Kanye on stage with Chicago and Psalm, while North performs “Talking.” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/weaox48IHG — 𝗔𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼 (@apollovwrld) September 23, 2024

Some see West's actions as a direct challenge to Kardashian's parenting style. "Kanye is playing Kim at her own game— he's against her putting the kids on the family reality show and TikTok, so he puts them on stage," the source noted. This difference in approach has only added to Kardashian's concerns about the children's time with their father.

Kardashian's worries extend beyond just the scheduling and routines. She is reportedly alarmed by stories she hears about West and Censori's behavior. "Kim is constantly getting more and more alarmed about the stories she sees coming out about Kanye and Bianca. Every week it's something different and she fears it's no longer a healthy environment for the younger kids to be in," a friend of the star shared.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Marc Piasecki

The ex-spouses don’t talk much directly. Most of their communication goes through others. "It's not like she's even in contact with Kanye directly— they either speak through nannies, [her mom] Kris, or lawyers," the insider revealed. This lack of direct communication likely adds to Kardashian's desire for extra supervision during the children's visits.