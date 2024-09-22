Why Hillary Clinton Says Elon Musk 'Indirectly' Threatened to 'Rape' Taylor Swift: "Rotten"

Soon after Taylor Swift officially endorsed Kamala Harris for president, Donald Trump's supporters launched attacks on her, including fanboy Elon Musk. He posted on his own platform X, formerly Twitter, that he'd impregnate the singer to which Hillary Clinton reacted, slamming the Tesla owner's unhinged statement as an indirect threat to 'rape' her.

Clinton appeared on Kara Swisher's podcast when the host got seemingly excited when the topic of Musk was introduced. "Please comment on that," the host requested the former Secretary of State after she called the billionaire Trump's "alter ego" for saying something so "creepy and rotten" about the Bad Blood singer after she endorsed Harris for the 2024 elections.

According to Clinton, Musk's offer to forcibly impregnate Swift is "kind of another way of saying rape," as per Daily Beast. She continued, "I can't understand why he says what he says. It just is beyond my imagination." She added that whether it's Trump or Musk or "so-called masters of the universe in the technology world, misogyny is such a part of their worldview, and they gravitate toward toughness and brutality and machoism."

The 53-year-old made an unhinged statement on X after the pop star lent support to Harris. He wrote, "Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life." His words didn't go well with people online who slammed the tech billionaire as "weird, creepy, eccentric, and unsettling" with one X user echoing Clinton's thoughts, by saying, "This sounds very rapey to me."

Furthermore, the 76-year-old praised Swift for her intense influence on the presidential elections. "And here's Taylor Swift, a self-made billionaire who brings joy to people who imparts life lessons, particularly to girls and women. They can't stand it." She added that because the endorsement "happened right after the debate and just added to Kamala's momentum, which must have just set them all off," noting that "Taylor Swift brings an unusual impact to an endorsement. I'm a huge admirer. I think [her endorsement] has real impact."

The Fortnight star caused a firestorm in the MAGA world when she officially endorsed Vice President Harris for the November elections. Her support couldn't have been better timed as she posed with her cat in a lengthy Instagram post, saying, "Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight [and] I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election."

She also gave her reasons for supporting Harris, "She fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. With love and hope, Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady," taking a subtle dig at Trump's running mate JD Vance's remarks on women.

Musk wasn't the only one who was triggered by Swift's support. Trump, unsurprisingly, denounced the singer's endorsement of his Democratic rival in a post on his preferred platform Truth Social, saying, "I hate Taylor Swift," per CBS News.