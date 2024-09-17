This House Democrat Once Joked That Donald Trump Might Sell His Late Wife’s Tombstone, Here's Why

In the realm of unconventional business ventures, former President Donald Trump has added a new chapter by selling bits of a suit he wore during an arrest, followed by a line of NFT ‘Trump Cards.’ Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz, in a recent interview, took a funny jab at Trump’s business trajectory, predicting that the former president might go a step further and auction off the space on his late ex-wife Ivana’s tombstone. Trump's merchandise offering involves NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, dubbed, ‘Trump Cards.’ These digital collectibles come with a claim; buy 47 of them (totaling around $4,653), and you'll receive a physical card comprising an authentic piece of the suit worn by Trump during his Georgia mugshot. The actual percentage of funds supposed for Trump from these NFT sales is not yet clear.

As per Business Insider, Moskowitz, finding humor in Trump's ventures, quipped, "Listen, I expect him to start selling Ivana Trump's tombstone. You'll be able to write a little signature on her tombstone for $10,000," The Democratic rep did an impersonation of Trump, referring to him as a "televangelist president" with expertise in selling products, even calling him the "best QVC blender salesman we've ever had." While Trump hypes these unconventional moneymaking strategies, he continues to struggle with numerous legal battles. An appeals court has agreed to hear a case examining Trump’s claims of presidential immunity, adding to the legal battles he faces.

While announcing the sale, Trump said, “It was a great suit, believe me, a really good suit. It’s all cut up, and you’re gonna get a piece of it,” Trump’s entry into fabric sales, especially bits of his infamous suit is a novel approach. The suit, worn during his arrest in August 2023 due to his links with attempts to overturn the election, is touted on the Collect Trump Cards website as "the most historically significant artifact in United States history." Anyone can buy a piece of this suit, declared ‘priceless’ for $4,699.53. The former President famous for his business ventures, has a classic record that comprises Trump Vodka, Trump Mortgage, Trump Shuttle, Trump Steaks, and more many of which met with failure. Trump's journey into NFTs and suit fragments adds a distinctive chapter to his business legacy, generating both humorous jabs and critical scrutiny.

As per The Guardian, this is the third installment of cards Trump has sold. A batch of whopping 45,000 cards were sold in December 2022 for a staggering amount of $4.4M. For the sales, Trump was netted between $100,000 and $1m. The cards comprised pictures of Trump sitting in the chair acquired by Abraham Lincoln at the Lincoln Memorial, and another picture of Trump wearing a white cowboy hat, with an illustration of running horses. As Trump navigates the realms of merchandise, legal battles, and potential tombstone auctions (albeit in jest), his unorthodox approach to business continues to capture attention, leaving many wondering what unconventional venture he might explore next.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 17, 2023. It has since been updated.