Why Donald Trump Seems Clueless About Youngest Son Barron's College Plans

During a sit-down with Fox & Friends—his first interview after the historic guilty verdict in the hush-money case—Donald Trump appeared to be rather clueless about his son Barron Trump's college plans. The presumptive Republican presidential nominee discussed his criminal trial, de-classifying the 9/11, JFK, and Jeffrey Epstein files, and also talked about his recently graduated son—something he rarely does otherwise.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Co-anchor Will Cain then asked the businessman-turned-politician, "What about Barron? People are starting to focus on Barron recently." The Republican front-runner boasted, "He's amazing actually in a certain way. You know, he's tall, good-looking guy. He's a very good student. He's applied to colleges and gets into everywhere he goes. You know, he's very sought after from the standpoint; he's a very smart guy. He's a very tall guy. But, he's — and he's a — he's a great kid."

Speaking about his family, Donald Trump is asked about Barron, who graduated HS on May 17



TRUMP: You know he's tall, good looking — guy's a very good student. And, uh, he's, he's uh applied to colleges and gets into everywhere he goes…he's a very smart guy, he's a very tall guy pic.twitter.com/1FlL1tRrZe — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) June 2, 2024

On May 17, 2024, the youngest Trump successfully graduated from Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, when his father, the former President, was in Manhattan attending his criminal trial for falsifying business records to hide the payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels to buy her silence about their alleged sexual affair before the 2016 elections. Although it seemed like Donald would not be able to make it to his son's graduation, he eventually was at the ceremony on the big day. The 77-year-old took a break from the trial, which was ongoing at the time, and cheered for his son's achievements alongside his wife, Melania Trump, who's been fiercely protective of her son's privacy throughout these years.

Donald Trump knows nothing about Barron, and I'd bet $50 that it bothers him that Barron is so much taller than he is.



I'd bet another $10 that Barron has already selected a college, as he just graduated, and Trump simply has no idea which college that is. https://t.co/KishmYNPoa — Kara Calavera (@KaraCalavera) June 3, 2024

Since the youngest Trump has already finished school, it's time for him to hunt for a college for future endeavors. Though the 18-year-old has largely been away from the public eye, and so has his mother, the Fox host still questioned the ex-president about which college Barron would enroll in.

But Trump seemingly had no full grasp of his son's future plans and responded rather generally, "You know, it's very interesting though, colleges, you know, six months ago you looked at a college and you sort of want a certain college, and then you see all of these colleges are rioting," referring to the college/university protests across the United States. "And maybe you want to go to a different kind of college because there's plenty of colleges that we also like that are different, and they don't riot," Trump added.

🇺🇸BARRON GETS HIS DIPLOMA



Trump and Melanie watched on as Barron received his High School diploma from Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida.



Where, or if, he is attending college is supposedly top-secret.



Source: Newsweek, Guardian, Alx https://t.co/M2h8fmgBmw pic.twitter.com/eJ0iiKLjAE — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 17, 2024

The 18-year-old is a rare sight in the media thanks to his Slovenian mother, who's kept her beloved son away from the prying eyes amid her husband's political career and legal battles. For the same reason, little is known about his life during his graduation. But, previously, the 2024 presidential hopeful revealed his son's political acumen. "He's seen it. He doesn't have to hear. He is a smart one. He doesn't have to hear much. But he's, he's a great guy," Trump told Kayal and Company on Philadelphia's Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, as per The Hill. "And he does like politics. It's sort of funny. He'll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do.'"