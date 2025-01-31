Why Does Tulsi Gabbard Not Dye the Greys in Her Hair? Touching Reason Behind the Move Revealed!

Tulsi Gabbard continues to maintain the streak of grey hair in memory of the veterans who lost their lives in the Iraq war. The politician has also served in the military and was herself deployed in Iraq. Gabbard previously revealed that she doesn’t dye the grey strands because it is a sign of “remembrance” of officers who lost their lives in the war.

To the unaware, Gabbard is a 43-year-old congresswoman from Hawaii. She also served as a lieutenant colonel in the US Army and her stint in the army lasted for over two decades. During her time in the army, she spent one year as a specialist in Iraq with the Hawaii Army National Guard. She also headed an Army Military Police platoon in Kuwait during her deployment there.

Tulsi Gabbard contended to be the candidate for the Democratic Party in 2020. The ex-soldier left the Democratic Party in 2022. She further referred to the Democrats as an “elitist cabal of warmongers” while exiting the Party.

Tulsi Gabbard has served her country in combat, holds the rank of Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, and has security clearances at the highest level. The idea that @TulsiGabbard is anything but a LOYAL AMERICAN is a laughable joke and a smear—it speaks volumes to the threat… pic.twitter.com/E97GcE6gTw — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) January 28, 2025

In 2019, the politician was asked why she doesn’t dye the section of grey hair that stands out amongst her otherwise black hair. Tulsi seemed strongly opposed to the idea of “fixing” her greys when a user asked her if she would dye it during an Instagram live.

“No, I’m not going to fix that grey strand. I don’t know what you mean by ‘fix.’ If you mean dye, no, I’m not going to dye it,” she shared. Gabbard then revealed how the patch of grey hair held a special significance to her.

Tulsi Gabbard is a fearless and principled leader whose patriotism, integrity, and unwavering conviction make her a powerful advocate for unity, freedom, and national well-being. Her dedication to service and truth is truly a blessing to America 🇺🇸🌺✝️ pic.twitter.com/RlFTHnt3TH — Ginger Gaetz (@GingerLGaetz) January 30, 2025

The politician revealed that her hair started turning grey in the specific spot after she returned from her first deployment to Iraq. “And so I keep it as just a remembrance of those who we lost there and the cost of war and why we fight so hard for peace,” Tulsi shared with the viewers.

Tulsi was welcomed into the Republican Party in 2024 after her exit from the Democratic Party. The congresswoman officially joined the party in October of the same year. “I’m proud to stand here with you today, President Trump, and announce that I’m joining the Republican Party,” she declared during a rally in North Carolina.

During her speech at the rally, she also called the Republican party a “party of equality” and “common sense.” President Donald Trump recently chose Gabbard as his nominee for the director of national intelligence.

Tulsi Gabbard, notably, maintained her streak of grey hair as she appeared to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee. The politician is currently being questioned by the committee for her past decisions.

According to BBC, the hearing spanned over three hours, where Tulsi Gabbard was questioned about several of her political affiliations. The politician was questioned about her 2017 meeting with al-Assad in Syria.

Gabbard revealed that during her meeting with the former President of Syria, she asked him “tough questions” about his regime. She also reasoned meeting with the political leader as a way of “engaging boots on the ground.” Tulsi noted that it would be beneficial for politicians of the US to “directly meet” with people regardless of them being “adversaries or friends.”

If Tulsi Gabbard gets picked as the Director of National Intelligence, she will be leading 18 agencies. She would overlook the FBI and CIA as a part of her role as well and it would also entail serving as an advisor to the President about matters of security.