“Why Do They Fear My Voice?” — Rep. Ilhan Omar Fires Back At Trump’s Smear Campaign

In an effort to keep his base alive and angry, President Donald Trump has found a new target, and that is Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN). Trump recently started to attack Omar once again and made several derogatory comments against her.

However, Omar is not taking these hits sitting down and is pushing back hard against what can only be called a “coordinated smear campaign.” President Trump has recently given wind to an already debunked rumor about Omar’s personal life. GOP lawmakers have also taken steps against her and have tried to censure her on the House Floor.

After trying to silence Jimmy Kimmel for a satirical statement on Thursday, Trump took to Truth Social, again. However, this time, he was furious with Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and targeted her specifically. He falsely claimed that she married her brother to gain US citizenship. This rumor made the rounds on the internet a few years back, but there was never any evidence found to support it.

However, Trump is not the one to let it go and pushed the same rumors again. He also insulted her Somali heritage and called her birth country, a country plagued by “persistent poverty, hunger, terrorism, piracy, and violence.” He then labelled Omar as a “SCUM.”

However, Omar has dismissed these remarks as hateful and an attempt to distract the public from the administration’s failures. She also asked why the GOP is so afraid of her and her voice.

“Why do they fear my voice so much?” Omar asked. Omar was in a press conference on Thursday evening. “They fear immigrants, they fear women of color, and they fear anyone who challenges their narrow vision of America.”

Ms. Ilhan Omar became a US citizen in 2000 after her family fled Somalia’s civil war.

This controversy came about after Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) introduced a resolution to censure Omar and strip her of her committee assignments. However, the House blocked the resolution, albeit by a small margin. The resolution had accused Omar of “anti-American rhetoric” and had also called for her deportation. However, Democrats chided Mace, saying that she has crossed a dangerous line.

“This is about silencing a duly elected representative because of who she is and what she represents,” said Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. “Is this what civility looks like in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives?”

Jeffries: “Nancy Mace is a complete and total disgrace. Her racist, unhinged and xenophobic comments about Congresswoman Ilhan Omar are beneath the dignity of the Congress” pic.twitter.com/o7hUtcWhYt — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) September 17, 2025

Mace’s efforts in the end narrowly missed the mark when 4 republicans broke the ranks and sided with democrats and the House voted 214-213 to reject Mace’s measures.

Political tensions are at an all-time high following the assassinations of Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman (D-MN) and conservative activist Charlie Kirk. On top of that, Trump’s posts on Truth Social are highly divisive and have put the democratic structure of the nation in line.

Thank you to my colleagues for having my back and not furthering lies on the House floor. Appreciate them safeguarding first amendment protections and the usage of the censure. Finally some sanity in the House. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 17, 2025

The president has frequently used Omar as a political target. He has portrayed her views and conduct as un-American. He has been trying to make an example out of her to highlight the border GOP narrative about immigration and national security.

However, Omar is still standing and has refused to back down. “I will not be intimidated,” she said. “I will continue to speak out against racism, against bigotry, and against political violence — no matter how loud the attacks become.”