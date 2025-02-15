Why Did Tom Brady’s Face Look So Different at the 2025 Super Bowl? Experts Reveal the Shocking Truth!

Former football quarterback Tom Brady made heads turn with his appearance at Super Bowl 2025. He began the new innings of his life as sports commentator two years after announcing his retirement from the NFL. He wore a gray suit and polished his look with Jacob & Co Yellow Sapphire Caviar Tourbillon watch worth $740,000.

The former New England Patriots quarterback looked different from his other previous appearances. Some even felt that the 47-year-old sportsman was glowing and aging in reverse.

Dr Niccole from CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & Med Spa in Newport Beach believes that Brady may have undergone a mini facelift, as quoted by The List. Acknowledging that Brady looks wonderful for his age, he added that the glow on his face might be due to “micro needling or a laser treatment.”

“A mini facelift is equivalent to a traditional facelift on an older patient, but less radical,” he further explained. Dr Niccole also said that Brady might be following a high-end skin-care routine. “The quality of the face reveals some type of skin care routine that he’s doing,” he told the news portal.

While making healthy changes in lifestyle and diet often adds glow to a person’s face, Dr Niccole believes that fillers might be the reason behind Tom Brady’s perfect jawline.

Concluding his analysis, he emphasized that facial appearances often change with time and age but Tom Brady is “extremely handsome and good looking for his age.”

However, Dr Niccole also noticed signs of stress on former quarterback’s face and it could be because he’s still recovering from his divorce with supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Ending their marriage of 13 years, the couple parted ways in 2022 but Brady reportedly couldn’t move on. When his ex-wife announced her pregnancy with Joaquim Valente, the former player found it hard to manage his emotions.

“Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquim but he never imagined they would be having a child together. He was stunned, to say the least,” an insider told Page Six.

It was also reported that Brady didn’t want to part ways with Gisele. Brady was scared to go through troubles that come with co-parenting which he already faced with his previous ex Bridget Moynahan.

The alleged stress on Tom Brady’s face might have also been because of his debut as a commentator. Though he has been on the field for 23 seasons, it was his first time in the new role. His commentary received mixed reactions from football fans. An X user wrote, “I really don’t enjoy listening to Tom Brady as a commentator. His flow is awkward, and he always makes it about his own experiences. Greg Olsen should’ve been the one doing the Super Bowl with Kevin Burkhardt.”

I really don’t enjoy listening to Tom Brady as a commentator. His flow is awkward, and he always makes it about his own experiences. Greg Olsen should’ve been the one doing the Super Bowl with Kevin Burkhardt. — Rick Bingham (@VagueTrain) February 10, 2025

“Half of the commentary from Tom Brady is him talking about himself and his playing days. Wish I could mute him,” wrote someone else.

Half of the commentary from Tom Brady is him talking about himself and his playing days. Wish I could mute him. — Kyle Bogan (@Bogan2) February 10, 2025

People also called him out for all the blunders he made during the commentary including his struggle to recall the names of the teams during the game between Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings.