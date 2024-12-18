Why Did Kimberly Guilfoyle And Don Jr End Things So Quietly? An Insider Spills the Beans

The whispers have grown deafeningly loud. Once celebrated, the engagement between Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. has now been reportedly called off, with growing speculation on the future of their relationship. According to sources close to the couple, something fundamentally has changed between them. "There is no more Kimberly and Don – at least not romantically," a source familiar with the inner dynamics revealed. "Their engagement hasn't officially been called off yet. They were waiting until after the inauguration to announce... The truth is Don and Bettina are still very much together. He's crazy about her," the insider added.

Don Jr. has been seen out and about with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson, and she seems to have all his attention, despite his engagement to Guilfoyle. In exclusive photos, the two were captured getting up close and personal, including at one over-the-top birthday party where money was no object for Don Jr. He reportedly showered Anderson with an extraordinary 19-inch diamond necklace valued at more than $100,000 and popped $1,300 bottles of vintage champagne, proving the relationship is anything but casual, according to the Daily Mail. Adding fuel to the split rumors, Don Jr. was also recently photographed holding hands with Anderson during a night walk in Palm Beach.

Meanwhile, Guilfoyle—who at one point was rather vocal about her engagement in general—has been unusually quiet of late. In a Newsmax interview in September 2023, after a reporter referred to Donald Trump as her 'potential future father-in-law,' she responded, "We've been engaged, babe, for two years." Moreover, her public appearances with Don Jr. slowed to a near-total halt. Fans also pointed out that their posts on social media used to previously be about their personal experiences, while nowadays it's only politics.

Recently, Trump named Guilfoyle ambassador to Greece, and according to sources, Anderson pushed for the appointment to keep Guilfoyle far from Florida, which added more drama to the already swirling rumors about their troubled wedding plans, as per People. A source revealed that the engaged couple "waited for the election to pass but they didn’t want the split to get in the way of anything to hurt Donald in the election." The source further added, "Bettina wants Kim out of the area."

Family matters only made the drama worse; the tension inside was evident when Ivanka Trump uploaded photos of Tiffany Trump's wedding, where she cropped Guilfoyle out of the family shot. There have been various murmurings that Guilfoyle hasn't been a great fit with the rest of the Trump clan, and with that, it is speculated that even Trump Sr. himself doesn't hold her dear in his heart. Then, Kai Trump— Don Jr's daughter—also excluded Guilfoyle from her family posts on social media, sparking more buzz about whether the Trump clan even liked the former prosecutor. As public as all the statements were, the Trumps were never really on Guilfoyle's side, a source informed Radar Online. "Some of them were even turned off by her, though they'll never admit it."

