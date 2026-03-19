Why DHS Nominee Markwayne Mullin Carries a Pink Bouncy Ball as His ‘Pacifier’

Senator Markwayne Mullin has been nominated to become the next secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) after Kristi Noem was ousted from the position. The senator recently revealed that he always carries a pink bouncy ball with him, wherever he goes.

According to a report by USA Today, Mullin considers the ball to be his “pacifier.” Generally, pacifiers are given to infants as a soothing mechanism. This is what Mullin has suggested when calling the ball his pacifier.

He is rarely spotted without the pink ball. Whether it is walking through the White House or at a DHS hearing, he always carries the pink ball with him. While addressing a tour group at the White House, Mullin revealed that he has always had a ball with him since he was in middle school.

“The curious case of Markwayne Mullin’s trusty bouncy ball.” (via @ZachSchermele)https://t.co/ipsufKYyuK — Dan Nowicki (@dannowicki) March 18, 2026

Although not the same one, he is reportedly habituated to always having one in his pocket, bouncing it whenever he can. He even took it to an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

The news anchor brought up the ball and pointed out, “He carries this ball everywhere.” When Hannity asked him about the reason behind carrying it everywhere with him, Mullin said, “It’s my pacifier.”

The pink ball has even intrigued netizens on social media about its purpose. The ball was also seen with Mullin at the recently concluded DHS committee hearing.

The ball was spotted on his desk amid notes, but well within his reach should he get stressed out. The Oklahoma Representative attended a grilling three-hour session with the committee members, who now hold the fate of his nomination in their hands.

Senator Markwayne Mullin reacts to Trump picking him as the new DHS Secretary, “I had to call my dad… It’s just pretty humbling when you start thinking about it. A little kid from west Oklahoma gets to serve in the president’s cabinet.”pic.twitter.com/2uLo9RpthA — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) March 5, 2026

Although President Donald Trump has officially endorsed him, he’ll only be considered after the committee approves his nomination. He perhaps needed his “pacifier” all the more at the hearing, especially after an intense back-and-forth with Senator Rand Paul.

Paul brought up their old feud when Mullin publicly referred to him as a “snake.” While Mullin wanted to move on and bargained for a fair shot at the nomination. Paul, however, remained unconvinced about Mullin’s alleged temperament.

Despite Mullin maintaining a “consistently kind and professional” tone throughout the DHS hearing, Paul said he would vote a no for Mullin’s nomination.

Nevertheless, Mullin is still not ruled out from officially becoming a nominee. Results of the confirmatory hearing are highly anticipated, especially after Noem’s firing from the post of Homeland Security secretary..