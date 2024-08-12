Why Ann Coulter Said the Best Thing Donald Trump Could Do for America Was to ‘Die’

Ann Coulter, once one of Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters, made headlines with a shocking statement that left both her followers and critics in disbelief. Earlier this year, in February, when asked by @WeStand4USA, "Ann Coulter has been right about Trump in the past. I'd love to hear what he needs to do, in her opinion to help us take America back," Coulter did not hesitate to respond with a grim suggestion — “Maybe he could die?”

The stark comment was a far cry from the enthusiastic support Coulter showed Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign. At that time, Coulter was among the loudest voices in conservative media backing Trump, even penning the 2016 book In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome! to endorse him. Her support was rooted in Trump’s hardline immigration policies, particularly his promises to build a wall along the US-Mexico border and to deport undocumented immigrants.

However, as Trump’s presidency progressed, Coulter’s enthusiasm waned. She became increasingly disillusioned, particularly over what she perceived as Trump’s failure to deliver on his immigration promises. The wall, which was supposed to be a fundamental piece of his presidency, remained incomplete, and his administration’s policies on issues like the DREAM Act left her feeling betrayed. By 2018, Coulter had publicly turned against Trump, declaring herself a 'former Trumper.'

Coulter’s disdain for Trump has only intensified since then. She has consistently criticized him for what she sees as his weak stance on immigration, calling him the 'biggest wimp ever to serve.' Additionally, she described him as a 'gigantic baby' who 'can barely speak English.' She further argued, “The only reason he crushed in 2016 is because of immigration – the wall, deport illegal immigrants, the [Muslim] travel ban,” The Independent reported.

Interestingly, Coulter’s shift in loyalty has not led her to fully endorse another candidate in the GOP primaries. She has praised Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his conservative policies. However, DeSantis, once Trump’s rival has since dropped out of the race. Coulter, meanwhile, has continued to target Trump. She exclaimed, “Trump won’t close the border. He’ll push for amnesty, allow anchor babies and sanctuary cities to continue, ban bump stocks, propose taking guns away without due process, and hire half of Goldman Sachs…The presidential election is worthless. Concentrate on the House and Senate.”

However, to everyone's surprise, yet again, she recently assured she would vote for him. On Sunday, Coulter explained, "If he loses he will be running again in four years, and then he will have lost four successive elections for us. Truthfully, I really like his choice of JD Vance, which I recommended back in May,” she continued. “Can’t trust Trump as far as I can throw him, but I do trust JD Vance to care about the left behind people,” as reported by The Hill.

Talking about her book, she once claimed that Trump had gone ahead from what the book talked about. She remarked, “I wish Republican politicians would read it. I gave a copy to some of my favorite Republicans. I do think the 2016 Trump campaign...it was one of the greatest campaigns in world history– in part because it really changed the Republican Party to a party I preferred.”