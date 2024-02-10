Whoopi Goldberg's Looks Unrecognizable in 'Outlaw Posse' Trailer Amid a Break from 'The View'

Award-winning actress and The View panelist Whoopi Goldberg recently shared a sneak peek of her upcoming film, Outlaw Posse, on her personal Instagram account. The film, set in 1908, revolves around an outlaw’s quest to recover stolen gold in Montana after hiding out in Mexico. Goldberg portrays a character named Mary in the movie, and from the brief clip she posted, it’s evident that she has undergone a remarkable transformation for the role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhoopiGoldberg (@whoopigoldberg)

In the teaser shared on Instagram, Goldberg, as Mary, brandishes a gun while dressed in a dark outfit and flaunting a wide-brimmed circular hat. The clip flaunts her commitment to the character, leaving fans excited to see her in this unconventional Western role. The film is set to hit theaters on March 1st.

As per The Sun, while Goldberg is widely famous for her roles in iconic movies like Sister Act and The Color Purple, her recent focus has primarily been on her role as a co-host on The View and occasional smaller acting gigs. However, her appearance in Outlaw Posse demonstrates her versatility as an actress, taking on a role far removed from her usual television engagements.

See @thesherylralph's emotional reaction to Whoopi Goldberg asking her to be a part of 'Sister Act 3'! https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/5C88srrqp6 — The View (@TheView) February 7, 2024

This announcement comes amid a prominent career move for Goldberg, as she has been under pressure from viewers to walk away from The View. Fans have been speculating about her future on the show, with some even calling for her dismissal, as per Daily Mail. In 2022, one fan shared their frustration and wrote, "Someone needs to start pushing back on Whoopi. I have a feeling someone will not let her interject one day which will cause Whoopi to go full-on nuts honestly. She has gotten exponentially worse this season so I hope next time contract negotiations are up it's time to go, or work less days."

Another wrote, "... I have no idea what ABC thinks is happening here. They take several women, with no real credibility and let them mouth off day after day and they're surprised that one day someone says something stupid?" However, Goldberg is all set to embark on a new endeavor with the release of her upcoming memoir, Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me, scheduled for release on May 7, 2024, by Blackstone Publishing.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

In an exclusive statement, Goldberg shared, “This book is dedicated to my mother and my brother and our time together as a small, funny little unit. It’s dedicated to anyone who’s found themselves on a scary path, not of their choosing or dealing with loss. This book is dedicated to everyone who is just trying to figure out the small stuff as well as the stuff where you have to be more than you thought you could be and it’s dedicated to love." People remarked, "The book will serve as a way for the author to preserve the memories of her loved ones on the page," as reported by Entertainment Weekly.