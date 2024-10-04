Whoopi Goldberg Slams Actor’s Claim That Endorsing Donald Trump Could Mean ‘Career Suicide’ in Hollywood

When actor Zachary Levi made comments on The View about endorsing Donald Trump for president, Whoopi Goldberg was not pleased. Levi, known for his part in Shazam!, has once stated that supporting Trump might be "career suicide" in Hollywood. Whoopi wasted no time calling him out, even offering a little history lesson on Hollywood's political side. Whoopi wasted no time calling him out, even offering a little history lesson on Hollywood's political side. Levi endorsed Trump after his first choice, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., bowed out of the 2024 campaign.

Levi declared at a Trump rally in Michigan, "In a perfect world, in whatever that would look like, perhaps I would have voted for Bobby. But we don't live in a perfect world. In fact, we live in a very broken one. We live in a country that has been hijacked by a lot of people who want to take this place way off the cliff, and we're here to stop that." He further indicated Trump as his choice and said, "I do believe, of the two choices that we have, and we only have two, Donald Trump, President Trump is the man that can get us there."

Levi added, "And he’s gonna get us there because he’s gonna have the backing and the support and the wisdom and the knowledge and the fight that exists in Robert Kennedy Jr. and former representative Tulsi Gabbard." The actor expressed concern about potential professional repercussions, stating, "Within my industry, as you can probably imagine, Hollywood is a very, very liberal town and this very well could constitute career suicide," as per The Wrap.

Goldberg was visibly unimpressed by his response and gave a heavy sigh on the show. "That's not necessarily true," she began, before launching into her rebuttal. "From the beginning of Hollywood, it's always been a very right-leaning town. But I know you don't know much about the Hollywood history, so let me school you." The EGOT winner continued, "We are, like America is, we're a mixed bunch. And sometime it may seem like there's more Democrats and sometimes it seems like there's more Republicans. But the truth of the matter is, very few people seem to bite it because they're Republican," as per Deadline.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by PG

Goldberg pointed out that conservative actors like Jon Voight and Dennis Quaid continue to work in the industry despite their political affiliations. "Jon Voight, who is working. Dennis Quaid, who is working. People work — stop that. It’s more BS, and it’s unnecessary," she asserted firmly. Former Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who has also endorsed Trump for president, joined Levi and Kennedy at the rally in Michigan. Levi explained to attendees, "why Shazam is standing here talking to you." He said he grew up in a Christian conservative family and that his parents taught him to "have a healthy level of distrust for the government."