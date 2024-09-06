Whoopi Goldberg Slammed for Calling Trump Her 'Friend' in a Throwback Video: "Backstabbing Hypocrites"

Does Whoopi Goldberg really hate Donald Trump? The View host never shied away from showing her disgust for Trump and his conservative mindset. However, a resurfaced video showed Goldberg shaking hands with the ex-president and calling him her "friend." Naturally, the internet wasn't pleased by her contrasting opinions and slammed her as a hypocrite.

Conservative GenZ influencer, Bo Loudon, famously known as Barron Trump's best friend, shared the throwback video clip from 2011 on his X, formerly Twitter account. The teenager captioned the post, "IN 2011, WHOOPI GOLDBERG TOLD DONALD TRUMP SHE LOVED HIM AND THAT THEY WERE FRIENDS! 'We're friends... Donald, I love you too!' She now refuses to even say his name. We know the FAKE NEWS won't report this. It sure would be a shame if everyone shared this and it went VIRAL!"

His post amassed 5.9 million views and hundreds of comments calling her out for her double standards. For instance, @niven4518, criticized her, "Backstabbing hypocrites." @McDonaghMatthew added, "Look how much HATE is in her eyes now That's awful." More people cornered the Democrats, like @lomein5254, "This illustrates the phoniness of Democrats. They are not good people." @JohnSweene53681 added, "Whoopi the walking curtains model."

Some voices also dragged her support for Kamala Harris. @spchmuskbeFree said, "They are trying to erase Harris' past and make her a moderate. Don't fall for that! She's more radical than Biden!!!" @dunnio992 slammed the entire The View all-women panelists, "THE VIEW….= THE HYPOCRITES!" @blkferret echoed the same sentiments, "True colors are shining through." @patelchief commented, "Time to bring back the good ole time Whoopi. Let go of the vengeance… it's healing!!"

However, among haters were some supporters like @jkatcher74 who argued anybody can change their opinions, like JD Vance, "So Vance can change his opinion of Trump but others can't. Got it." @MargeeMcC saw eye-to-eye, "This isn't 'news' or revelatory, [a] massive number of people change their minds about others over their lifetimes. How many of Trump's current supporters were once skeptical or even antagonistic toward him?"

The comedian has often openly condemned Trump's extremist remarks, including some of his seemingly sexist and racist comments. Friendship aside, she no longer wants to take his name. In one of the instances, she was discussing the former president on ABC's talk show along with her women panelists.

In a June episode, before the first presidential debate with POTUS Joe Biden, the former actress showed disgust at taking Trump's name. "He knows how to do this, he's quite good at this. You can't refute anything with him — when I say him, I mean..." her voice trailed off as she mimicked a fake spitting motion before moderator Joy Behar finished Goldberg's sentence, "Trump," which prompted the comedian to also say, "Trump," as per Entertainment Weekly.

"Ugh," Goldberg continued, realizing she said Trump's name. Her co-host Sunny Hostin jokingly asked, "Did you say his name?" To which the Sister Act star responded, "I said his name. It was a trick, and it made me do it!"