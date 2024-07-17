Whoopi Goldberg Predicts Trump Will ‘Lose His Mind’ & Blow up His Own ‘Unity Pitch’

The View's co-host Whoopi Goldberg says she's weary of buying into the "unity" message propagated by former President Donald Trump in the wake of an assassination attempt on him. The discussion focused on the political violence that has occurred over the last few years and all the panelists made clear that they condemn assassination attempts, such as the one that occurred over the weekend against Trump, per Raw Story.

"I think most people recognize bad stuff when they hear it. They hear stuff and say, oh, this is not good. I don't want that. Nobody wants that," Goldberg said of voters seeing political violence. "It's an opportunity for the former president to take the temperature down on Thursday and show that in his remarks if he's capable of that," Former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin cut in.

"If he's capable of it. I hope he is," co-host Sunny Hostin shot back. "That's what he'll do. I don't know if he'll stay with it," Goldberg said, noting Trump's own pledge to take the temperature down in the presidential campaign going forward. "You know, he'll start that way and then lose his mind, and it will start again," Goldberg predicted of Trump's future behavior. The subject of Trump's unity pitch came as the co-hosts spoke about President Joe Biden's interview with Lester Holt on NBC News, with the co-hosts each deliberating on how to address the threat to democracy "when a president says things as he says."

"Do you just not say anything because it might incite somebody?" Biden asked Holt, responding to Republican notions that Biden and the Democrats' rhetoric may have contributed to violence against him. "I have not engaged in that rhetoric. My opponent is the one that has engaged in that rhetoric," Biden said, pointing to the violent rhetoric that Trump has used.

The panelists got to discussing how much they trusted Biden. Hostin, who has consistently backed Biden, stated that she feels more certain about him now. Griffin that she is no longer confident in the president's ability to run a campaign against her former employer, but Sara Haines—who had earlier suggested that Biden should resign—said her confidence has increased.

Amid a tightly contested presidential election in an increasingly polarized society, politicians and operatives from both parties remain skeptical of pleas for unity, The Hill reported. Democratic strategist Eddie Vale cited the Republican response to the January 6 insurrection and their mockery of the assault on Paul Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as evidence that Republicans won't be able to hold on to the unity pledges.

Nothing has changed when it comes to Donald Trump making every matter all about himself. He sure has a funny definition of “unity” as well. That is why I was very skeptical about any claims of him turning a new leaf. pic.twitter.com/j1VpFjfjXz — Ethereal712 (@ethereal712) July 15, 2024

“We will hold it, I think, as long as Trump does. Could he really mean it this time that he’s changing his tone? I remain skeptical,” Vale said. “I think if everyone can dial down a bit in terms of the personal rhetoric and the language that’s used, that’s good for the country overall,” Crowley said. “Am I hopeful that will end up? Maybe for the first couple of weeks, but I’m not so sure after that.”