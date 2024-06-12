VP Harris Slams Trump for ‘Hinting at Violence’ if He Gets Sent to Jail Over Hush-Money Conviction

Former President Donald Trump got heavily slammed by Vice President Kamala Harris for his comments that suggested he may resort to violence if he was imprisoned for his felonies. Since the jury in the Stormy Daniels hush money trial delivered 'guilty' verdicts on all 34 criminal charges on May 31, and Judge Juan Merchan set the July 11 sentencing date, the subject of whether Trump will go to prison has been at the forefront of public discourse, per Mediaite.

Trump, hinting at violence if he's jailed, told Fox News, “I don’t know that the public would stand it, you know? I’m not sure the public would stand for it … I think it would be tough for the public to take. At a certain point, there’s a breaking point.” Harris, who has not made many comments on Trump's conviction, could not keep quiet over the threats of violence.

The reality is, cheaters don't like getting caught and being held accountable. pic.twitter.com/ocnkiggtqP — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 7, 2024

During her keynote address at the Michigan Democratic Party Legacy Dinner, the vice president lambasted Trump for his comments. Harris emphasized that the trial was fair, with a jury of 12 Americans reviewing the evidence over six weeks. “His defense attorney actively participated in selecting that jury, and actively his attorney made decisions about which witnesses to call and how to cross-examine those witnesses. And the jury came back with a unanimous decision. Guilty on 34 counts. He complains because the reality is cheaters don’t like getting caught.”

We beat Donald Trump once, and we are going to beat him again.



With your voice and power, we will win this November. pic.twitter.com/95BaPdoUKs — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 9, 2024

Taking a shot at his violent rhetoric, Harris slammed, “He suggests the case would be a ‘breaking point’ for his supporters, hinting at violence.” She further emphasized how Trump actively spread misinformation that “our administration is controlling the case, when everyone knows it was a state prosecution.” Harris also highlighted Trump’s vow to seek revenge if he were to secure a second term, saying his promise to act as a dictator if reelected would endanger fundamental freedoms.

Harris remarked that Trump believes that he is above the law. “So what does all of this tell us? Simply put, Donald Trump really thinks he is above the law. He does. And this should be disqualifying for anyone who wants to be president of the United States.” Ending it on a dramatic note, Harris slammed, saying, “You know what dictators do? They take peoples’ freedoms away. The freedom to vote. The freedom to love who you love openly and with pride. The freedom to live safe from the horror of gun violence and from the horror of bigotry and hate.”

Let’s make one thing clear, Donald Trump intended to get rid of Roe and rip away fundamental freedoms from Americans.



And he will not stop there. pic.twitter.com/PQqfAkI5A7 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 8, 2024

Harris previously used the “cheaters don't like getting caught” in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she strongly criticized Trump for similar comments. "Let's think about this: A jury of 12 people ― peers ― for six weeks deliberated on the evidence and facts and unanimously determined guilt for 34 felony counts. I think that the reality is cheaters don't like getting caught and being held accountable," she quipped, HuffPost reported.