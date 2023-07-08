Whoopi Goldberg Shares Her Thoughts on Dating While Getting Older: "We Know What We Are Doing"

The View host Whoopi Goldberg refuted co-host Sunny Hostin's assertion that it gets harder to date as you get older. This conversation took place in a recent episode of The View. During a segment, Goldberg read an article stating that people over 50 are divorcing at a rate that is more than twice as high as it was in the 1990s. This snippet from the article prompted co-host Joy Behar to try and identify the underlying cause for this statistic, reports Decider.

Behar said, “In the ‘90s, 50 was 50. Now 50 is 40. The kids are out of the house now. And you’re sick of him. And he’s sick of you. You’re looking better thanks to the miracle of plastic surgery.” She added, “So what’re you supposed to do? Live the rest of your life unhappily? No. You look ahead and say, ‘There are more years behind me than ahead of me. And I’m gonna, like, rock and roll now.’”

In the meantime, Hostin brought up her acquaintances who are in their forties and fifties and are recently divorced. According to the co-host, they claim that life is "as bad as it can get" and it is a "hellscape out there." But Behar, who started dating her second spouse at age 40 and wed him in her late 60s, remarked, "I didn't find that." Goldberg concurred, saying, “As one who is around a lot, I don’t see any problems.”

“This idea that older people don’t know how to get it on: how do you think we got here? We know what we’re doing,” said Goldberg in the repeat broadcast. Hostin questioned whether she usually pursues "younger or older" men. “Depends … and I don’t mean the underwear!” Goldberg joked while Behar said, “Younger, baby!"

Since her third divorce in 1995, Goldberg hasn't gotten married. Late last year, the celebrity joked about her casual relationship, while in conversation with Drew Barrymore, by saying that she hits and runs "all the time." Goldberg has been married three times and filed for divorce each time. She has also dated notable Hollywood actors, including Ted Danson and Frank Langella, with the majority of those relationships ending abruptly, notes US Weekly.

the cast of @TheView talking about adultery, divorce and dating is sending me. 🤣

Sunny: Whoopi do you go older or younger?

Whoopi: depends...and i don't mean the underwear.🧨 — audie cornish (@AudieCornish) July 7, 2023

According to Independent, Goldberg said that marriage was never for her and that she also made a promise to herself not to get married after divorcing her previous husband in 1995. However, she continued to date after that.

Goldberg is one of the most acclaimed comics in Hollywood. She has earned the EGOT, which stands for "Emmy, Grammy, Academy, and Tony Awards." Her most memorable performance was as Celie in Steven Spielberg's epic coming-of-age period drama, The Colour Purple in 1985.

