Whoopi Goldberg Defends Joe Biden’s Refusal To Acknowledge His 7th Grandkid: “It's Not the President’s Baby”

A recent episode of The View on ABC highlighted a column by Maureen Dowd in The New York Times in which she harshly criticized Joe Biden for failing to acknowledge his granddaughter, Navy Roberts. She is the daughter of Biden's son Hunter with former stripper Luden Alexis Roberts.

Maureen Dowd, a columnist for The New York Times, shared a letter her sister wrote to President Joe Biden which read in part, “I watched as you told the nation that you had six grandchildren and you loved each one of them. I believe that. What I cannot believe and what I find unconscionable is that you refuse to admit or accept the fact that there is a beautiful little 4-year-old girl living in Arkansas by the name of Navy Joan, who is your seventh grandchild.”

Also Read: Ron Desantis Slams Donald Trump for Not Committing to the Debates & Skippng Iowa: “Earn the Nomination”

In Opinion



President Biden “can’t defend Hunter on all his other messes and draw the line at accepting one little girl,” writes @maureendowd. “You can’t punish her for something she had no choice about.” https://t.co/RWeza5ZGJ3 — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 8, 2023

The letter continued, “As she grows up, knowing that her father and paternal grandparents wanted nothing to do with her, she will probably be able to see a video or two showing her half-sister Naomi getting married on the South Lawn and you watching the fireworks on the balcony with little Beau. And if she misses that, there will be plenty of schoolmates to remind her that she wasn’t wanted. Kids can be mean that way.”

Image Source: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

“It’s not the president’s baby,” Whoopi Goldberg remarked on The View while arguing that the piece was meant for Hunter Biden instead, per The Wrap. In response to this, Ana Navarro added, “I agree with you completely… It shouldn’t have been directed to Joe Biden, it should be directed to Hunter Biden. This is not Joe Biden’s baby. And I think it’s very hard for Joe Biden to be a grandfather to the child when his son is not being a father. He can talk to his child, he can advise Hunter.”

Goldberg, while referring to the op-ed piece said, “So apparently his son had a baby with a woman, they fought about it, and he pays for the baby but he has not embraced the child, so Maureen Dowd is saying it’s bad for the child that the president has not acknowledged her. So … I kinda think, well that’s a … she should be kvetching at the son, whose baby it is. It’s not the president’s baby.”

Also Read: Prosecutors Question Donald Trump's Close Allies Whether He Knew He Lost Power in 2020 Elections

The Biden’s claim to be all about family and their grandchildren, yet they won’t recognize this innocent little girl!!! Absolutely classless. #TheFive pic.twitter.com/x5WONxn8gU — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) July 7, 2023

Contrary to Goldberg's opinion, the cohost of Fox News show The Five, Jessica Tarlov suggested that President Biden can do more to embrace Navy Joan and urge his son to do the same. “I think that this is a moment where the president really could have told his son ‘enough’s enough’ — Like, I’m happy to deal with all this other stuff. I’ll take it, about the business dealings, the addiction, the videos; whatever, but this is humanity, right? This is the face of it,” Tarlov added.

She added, “There are a lot of people floating around who don’t know who their family is, where they don’t know their dad is, or they were put up or they were left somewhere, and they ended up with wonderful people who took care of them. But this is someone who is proud of the fact that her grandfather is the president of the United States and doesn’t get acknowledged.”

The first family is facing a lot of criticism for the way they are handling the scandal surrounding Hunter's daughter who was born out of wedlock. Hunter Biden, on the other hand, is fighting Roberts in court to reduce their child support payments and is refusing to allow his daughter to use his last name.

Also Read: 'The View' Host Ana Navarro Gets Fat-Shamed Over Her Sly Dig at Donald Trump While Favoring Joe Biden

References:

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/08/opinion/hunter-biden-child.html?auth=login-google

https://www.thewrap.com/the-view-new-york-times-op-ed-biden-grandchild/

https://www.foxnews.com/media/democratic-strategist-scolds-biden-not-recognizing-seventh-grandchild-humanity

More from Inquisitr

White House Press Aide TJ Ducklo Resigns Amid Harassment Scandal

Joe Biden Should Be Impeached For Being ‘Compromised’ By China, Congresswoman Says