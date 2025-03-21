Who Will Win? Donald Trump to Announce $20 Billion Fighter Jet Contract This Friday

President Donald Trump is set to announce the big winner of a $20 billion contract for the U.S. Air Force’s newest fighter jet, called the NGAD, or Next Generation Air Dominance program, on Friday.

People in the know have shared that this will be happening. The Air Force is looking to swap out their current Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor with a super high-tech, sixth-generation jet that can fly alongside drones. The announcement is supposed to be made at 11 in the morning, Eastern Time, right in the Oval Office, with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth by his side.

This choice will affect how much money each company gets in the future. Boeing and Lockheed Martin are fighting hard for this contract, which could lead to more orders worth hundreds of billions of dollars. And this is happening while Trump pushes everyone to save costs across all government departments.

In the world of air combat, the NGAD is a smart gadget in the sky, with a stealthy main aircraft leading the way. This secretive plane is basically a dream come true for tech fans, with all the latest gear to stay hidden and keep an eye on things. It has some fancy engines, too, so it can outrun and outfox anyone who tries to mess with it, especially countries like China and Russia.

The Air Force had been looking to swap out their old F-22s for something more reliable and easier to maintain because, let’s face it, those things have been breaking down more often than a clunker car. The NGAD has been in the works for quite some time but might hit a snag in 2024 because of money issues. But they’ve picked a final design, so it’s full steam ahead.

The rivalry between Boeing and Lockheed Martin is not just about winning a contract; it’s a pivotal point for both companies. Lockheed Martin, the maker of the F-22 and the commonly used F-35 is looking to reinforce its stronghold in the fighter jet market. A victory here would let them keep on top in the world of high-tech warplanes.

On the other hand, a win for Boeing would be a big deal after they’ve had some rough patches in both their commercial and defense work. It could boost their place in the defense industry. If they don’t get the contract, their defense business might have a harder time.

“Winning the NGAD contract is vital for Boeing’s long-term defense portfolio,” an industry analyst told Reuters. “If Lockheed secures this contract, it will remain the leading U.S. fighter jet manufacturer for decades.”

Choosing which fighter jet to go with isn’t only about who has the best gear on the battlefield but also about politics and money. Trump’s team has been pushing to spend more on the military while trying to save bucks in places like schools. This choice could even get the stock market all riled up because people who invest in companies like Boeing and Lockheed will keep an eye on how this all shakes out.

This decision’s ripples go far and wide. Countries allied with us, like Japan, Australia, and those in NATO, might want to buy these new jets once they’re up and running. It’s like everyone’s waiting to see what the cool new toy is before deciding if they want one, too.

Once they reveal who’s won, the company will kick off the engineering and making phase, which usually takes quite a few years before the cool new NGAD fighter jets start rolling out in big numbers. Looking at how these things usually go, we might see the first ones in action around the early 2030s.

Now, as the Pentagon chooses, Boeing and Lockheed will have to think hard about their next steps—either basking in the glory of a win or dealing with the sting of a loss. This announcement will be huge for how America rules the skies for decades.