Who Really Is Behind Minneapolis ICE Protests Revealed As Organized Network Emerges

As Minneapolis ICE protests continue to unfold in Minnesota, new reporting and law enforcement assessments are shedding light on who is actually driving the so-called “ICE resistance” movement, revealing a coordinated network of activist organizations rather than a spontaneous grassroots uprising.

Far left radical groups, including one that garnered a whopping $7.8 million from liberal billionaire George Soros, are behind the Minnesota ICE protests, according to a New York Post report. Indivisible Twin Cities, which describes itself as a grassroots group of volunteers, has led many of the protests against ICE raids in Minnesota.

Indivisible org website for twin cities and their “repaid response” initiative. pic.twitter.com/q2DmBi1i0l — Over the Target (@overtargets) January 9, 2026

WOW 🚨 Before leaving office Democrats sent $260 MILLION DOLLARS TO GEORGE SOROS This is why we have never ending national protests American taxpayers are literally paying for our own ICE protests thanks to Democrats pic.twitter.com/tH5rAKFSnz — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 8, 2026

Indivisible Twin Cities is reportedly an offshoot of the Indivisible Project based in Washington, DC. That parent group dubs itself as a “movement” to defeat the Donald Trump “agenda.” The mega donations to the group from Soros’ Open Society Foundations was issued between 2018 and 2023.

The Minneapolis protests are reportedly being fueled by a small but well-organized group of immigration activists, legal advocacy organizations, and protest organizers with long-standing opposition to federal enforcement operations. The groups have mobilized rapidly following recent ICE actions in the city, including officer-involved incidents that remain under federal investigation.

According to law enforcement sources, many of the same organizations involved in previous anti-police and anti-border enforcement protests in Minnesota are now central to organizing demonstrations targeting ICE. These groups are alleged to provide legal observers, protest marshals, fundraising assistance, and social media coordination, allowing protests to escalate quickly and sustain momentum over multiple days.

Authorities say Minnesota protest messaging has been tightly coordinated, with calls to action distributed across encrypted messaging platforms and activist social media accounts. Protesters have been instructed on how to interfere with enforcement operations, document agents, and confront officers without triggering immediate arrest, according to officials familiar with the tactics.

Minneapolis ICE protests are being driven by activist networks that organize demonstrations, legal assistance, and unified messaging as federal immigration enforcement activities continue to draw scrutiny. Among the groups involved is Indivisible Twin Cities, which does not list its leadership on its website. Other prominent organizers include the Council on American-Islamic Relations, whose Minnesota chapter executive director Jaylani Hussein has taken a visible role at recent demonstrations opposing ICE operations.

🚨BREAKING: In a jaw-dropping announcement, President Trump disclosed that George Soros and Reid Hoffman are funding Antifa and the left-wing violence against ICE. Trump vows to launch a RICO investigation into George Soros. Trump stated, “They’re going to have some problems.”… pic.twitter.com/o1PpjSA2g2 — Stand Up For Elon Musk (@StandUpForElonn) January 9, 2026

Speaking through a megaphone at a Minneapolis ICE protest on Wednesday, Hussein accused authorities of misrepresenting the events surrounding the incident under investigation. “A young observer killed in the line of observing, we believe in a peaceful manner. They are lying, as you hear today. They already shared lies about what took place,” he told demonstrators. His remarks were met with chants and applause from protesters, as organizers continued to frame the enforcement actions and subsequent investigation as evidence of broader systemic misconduct by federal agencies.

Law enforcement sources emphasize that while peaceful protest is protected, interference with federal officers during enforcement actions presents serious safety risks. Records reviewed by investigators show that several protest leaders have histories of involvement in immigration advocacy campaigns aimed at abolishing ICE entirely. Some organizations involved have publicly opposed cooperation between local law enforcement and federal authorities, calling for sanctuary policies and non-compliance with immigration detainers.

Officials say the Minneapolis ICE protests are not isolated events but part of a broader national strategy used by activist networks following high-profile enforcement incidents. Similar protest structures have appeared in cities such as Portland, Chicago, and Los Angeles, often following the same playbook of rapid mobilization, narrative framing, and legal support.

Federal authorities have noted that misinformation has circulated online regarding ICE operations in Minneapolis, including claims that agents acted without authority or targeted individuals unlawfully. Investigators say video footage and official records frequently contradict early activist narratives, underscoring the importance of allowing investigations to conclude before assigning blame.

ICE leadership has reiterated that agents operate under strict federal guidelines and that use-of-force incidents are automatically reviewed. Officials say the growing intensity of protests has placed additional strain on agents tasked with enforcing immigration laws amid an increasingly hostile public environment.

Local officials in Minneapolis have acknowledged the Minnesota protests but have urged calm, noting that federal investigations are ongoing. Police have increased security near federal buildings as demonstrations continue, citing concerns over crowd control and the safety of officers and bystanders.

Authorities stress that the revelation of organized leadership behind the Minneapolis protests does not criminalize dissent but provides important context for understanding how quickly demonstrations can escalate when driven by experienced activist networks rather than spontaneous public reaction.

As investigations into recent ICE operations continue, officials say enforcement activities will proceed as required by federal law, regardless of protests. Law enforcement leaders have urged the public to allow due process to unfold and warned that interfering with officers during active operations can have dangerous consequences.