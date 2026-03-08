Who Is Matt Damon’s Wife, Luciana Barroso, and What Did Her Ex-Husband Say About Them?

Matt Damon, who is set to play Odysseus in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Odyssey, has managed to keep his personal life out of the spotlight.

While he has talked about his wife Luciana Barroso and children plenty of times, Barroso, as of the time of writing this article, has never given a public interview. Damon has three biological daughters with her. He is also the stepfather of Barroso’s daughter from her previous marriage.

The Night Matt Damon Had to Work Behind the Bar. In 2003, Luciana Barroso was a young Argentine single mother working long shifts as a bartender in Miami. She wasn’t looking for fame, she was just trying to pay the bills and raise her little girl. One busy night, a man walked… pic.twitter.com/MkhcfAR3K7 — VisionaryVoid (@VisionaryVoid) March 6, 2026

Damon and Barroso seem to have a very cordial and warm relationship with Barroso’s ex-partner, Arbello “Arby” Barroso. The latter has revealed that not only is he grateful to his ex-wife and her husband, but also has an immense amount of love for the duo.

Speaking with Star Magazine, Arbello said, “Matt, Luciana and I all have a wonderful relationship. People have been hunting me down for years, offering me money and looking for a story. But I could be living in a tent, and I still wouldn’t sell them out. There is no story. Matt is a fantastic stepfather, and Luciana is a terrific mom. I couldn’t possibly have asked for a better stepfather for my daughter than Matt.”

Damon is very much in love with his wife and adores all four of his daughters. Barroso has never appeared in public interviews and is not a celebrity like Damon by any stretch of the term. Damon attributes her low profile as the reason why tabloids leave him and his family alone.

Regarding their relationship, Damon said, “I think marriage is insane. It’s a crazy idea, but I love being married to my wife — I’m lucky I found my wife. And I guess maybe, if there’s any secret — it’s to feel lucky.”

Barroso is best friends with Elsa Pataky, star of Fast Five and wife of Thor: Ragnarok star Chris Hemsworth. The duo share a close bond, and is often seen vacationing together.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky snag a selfie with Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso at #VanityFair. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sKUSeluDv8 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 11, 2024

Damon revealed to Ellen DeGeneres on the TheEllenShow that he met his wife in 2002, when he was working on Stuck on You. He said, “We were supposed to shoot in Hawaii and then the movie got moved to Miami. I had never really hung out in Miami. One night in the middle of the shoot, the crew, a couple guys, said, ‘We’re going to get a beer somewhere.’ [They] kind of dragged me along. I literally saw her across a crowded room, literally,” Damon said.

“Eight years and four kids later, that’s my life. I don’t know how else our paths would’ve crossed if that didn’t happen. If all those things didn’t happen,” he added.