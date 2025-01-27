“Who is Johnny Depp?!”, Jenna Ortega Reacts to Relationship Rumors with Captain Jack Sparrow

Jenna Ortega has finally clarified her stance on the alleged relationship rumors with Johnny Depp. As per reports, Ortega has claimed that she has nothing to do with the actor. The 21-year-old actor, who was quite busy promoting her upcoming movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, stated to Buzzfeed that it is one of the craziest rumors she has heard about herself and it is funny and untrue. The actor claims that she could never even think of dating Johnny Depp.

During a Buzzfeed Puppy interview, when Ortega was asked about the craziest rumors she has heard about herself, she laughed. She then said, “Probably that I was in a serious relationship with Johnny Depp, and I wanted everybody to leave us alone. It is so insane to me. Like, I never spoke on that. I never said anything like that. Articles really do just make up their own quotes, but I thought that that was pretty hilarious.”

Jenna Ortega further added, “I was on set with Richard E. Grant, and he came up to me and he just said, ‘Oh, so you and Johnny?’ And I laughed because I… I don’t know that person.” The rumors that the Wednesday fame was dating the 60-year-old actor started by Deuxmoi, a celebrity gossip account. The rumor led to widespread online attention, where several social media users wondered if Johnny Depp was starring opposite to the Tim Burton movie with her.

Earlier last year, a representative of Johnny Depp addressed the dating rumors as well and said, “Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever. He has never met her or spoken to her. He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumors that are intended to harm his reputation and career.”

Jenna Ortega who starred in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which released in cinemas on September 6, 2024 garnered good attention. The film also saw Michael Keaton’s reprise with his iconic role after 36 years. This was after the 1988 cult original release, also helmed by Tim. As per sources when Jenna received the script, she remarked that she “pulled over on the side of the road” to read it. After which, she immediately called her team and said she was definitely doing the project.

Previously Ortega has worked on films like “Scream” movies and “X,” which has carved out a niche for her in the horror genre. She said, “When I was younger, I was scared of everything,” she adds, “But I think I got older and I realized that excitement is the same as fear, so it’s like when I’m scared I can just tell myself I’m excited. And you can do the same vice versa, but I just tried to place it somewhere else because I hated being scared all the time.”