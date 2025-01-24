Johnny Depp movies, especially the Pirates of the Caribbean films, hold a nostalgic space in the hearts of millennials, as the actor played the intriguing and humorous role of Jack Sparrow in the popular Walt Disney film franchise.

Comprising five films, the franchise is reported to have grossed over $4.5 billion. While it remains his most popular work, he is also celebrated for his performances in movies such as Alice in Wonderland, Sleepy Hollow, Minamata, and Fantastic Beasts.

Even though Johnny Depp has entertained millions of children and adults as Jack Sparrow, his daughter, Lily-Rose Depp feels ‘traumatized’ by one of his movies.

In a recent chat with Harper’s Bazaar, the Nosferatu star recalled that she was just three years old when she was allowed to watch her father’s film Edward Scissorhands.

To the uninformed, Edward Scissorhands came out in 1990 and featured Johnny Depp in the titular role. His character was a half-built human being who had scissors for hands and despite having a kind heart, his weird appearance caused havoc in town.

The film was a massive success grossing over four times its budget of $20 million. It also earned several nominations at the Academy Awards and British Academy Film Awards.

Johnny Depp’s daughter, however, wasn’t pleased with the viewing experience, saying “I was traumatized by it. Not because I thought he was scary, but because everyone was being so mean to him and I got really upset.”

She further said that the movie’s ending distressed her and she hasn’t watched it ever since. She added, “I remember being petrified by that, which is weird, because I don’t have many memories from when I was that young. It’s a difficult childhood memory.”

Born to Johnny Depp and Venessa Paradis in 1999, Lily-Rose Depp is following in the footsteps of her parents when it comes to her professional life. She started her acting career in 2014 with a minor role in Tusk.

Since then, she has appeared in several American and French projects such as The King and A Faithful Man.

Diving into the same genre as Edward Scissorhands, Lily-Rose, 25, recently appeared in Nosferatu, a remake of the 1922 gothic film of the same name. Despite having traumatic memories with this genre, she seems to be enjoying it as an adult.

Following her appearance in Nosferatu, she said, “I’m interested in the darker underbelly of things. As an actor, you hope your role will be as meaty as can be, so you have as much to dive into as possible.”

Nosferatu had a theatrical release on December 25, 2024. Also featuring X-Men star Nicholas Hoult, the film opened to mostly positive reviews from fans and critics, grossing over $150 million worldwide.