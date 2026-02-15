Entertainment

Who Is Anna Faris’ Third Husband? Inside Their Relationship and Marriage

Published on: February 15, 2026 at 6:01 AM ET

Anna Faris married this cinematographer years after her split from Chris Pratt.

Find out who Anna Faris is married to, and details about their adorable love story. | Cover Image Source: (L) YouTube @Glamour (R) Canva

Anna Faris is one of Hollywood’s beloved stars. The actress and comedian has starred in numerous classic films over the years and is well-known for her humor and vivacious personality.

She is best known for her roles in comedies and rom-coms, among others. Some of her most notable works include Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, What’s Your Number, House Bunny, The Hot Chick, 22 Jump Street and the Scary Movie film series, where she played the lead role of Cindy Campbell.

On the personal front, Faris had been married thrice. She first tied the knot with Ben Indra in 2004. The pair divorced in 2008. 

She then began dating Marvel actor Chris Pratt. The ex-couple spent 19 years together, including eight years of marriage. However, after separating in 2017 and finalising their divorce in 2018, their hearts quickly recovered.

So, who is currently ruling Faris’ heart? It’s none other than Michael Barrett, her husband and current beau.

According to People, Barrett is a cinematographer from California. After recognizing his passion for filmmaking, he decided to pursue a career in the field while he was in high school.

As far as his education goes, Barrett graduated from UCLA with a bachelor’s degree in art history. He also studied photography, painting, and printmaking.

He also earned a master’s degree in film from the prestigious Columbia University. During his time there, Barrett made several short films and sharpened his skills as a cinematographer.

Barrett and Faris met while filming the 2017 movie Overboard. Initially, they were just two colleagues enjoying each other’s company but did not get romantically involved just yet, as confirmed by TMZ at the time. 

Later that year, paparazzi spotted Faris and Barrett getting cozy on multiple occasions. They seemingly went on several dates together and were seen hanging out together at popular couple hotspot Neptune’s Net in Malibu.

What fueled their romance rumors was their alleged date at Modo Mio in California. According to insiders, anyone would’ve mistaken them for long-time lovers. Especially with the way they romantically gazed into each other’s eyes (or that’s what the anonymous source mentioned back then).

Their romance continued to brew as the couple were seen taking romantic trips to Europe and packing on the PDA. However, the duo kept their love life rather private, especially because of Faris and Barrett’s children.

Faris shares a son with ex-husband Chris Pratt, whereas Barrett has two children from his previous marriage. The duo got secretly engaged in 2019 and later eloped in 2021 to have a very intimate wedding in presence of their closest friends and family.

The couple is now living in a blended family, seemingly happy together. Nearly five years into the marriage, romantics are still gushing over Anna Faris’ adorable relationship with Michael Barrett.

Some even made comparisons to how happier both Pratt, who is now married to ​Katherine Schwarzenegger, and Faris are with different people. In the case of Faris and Pratt, it was the wrong person at the right time. But both eventually found their happily ever after.

