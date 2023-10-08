Who Among the Kardashians Tips Well and Who Doesn’t?

Kardashian Clan's Tipping Etiquette

With a net worth in the billions, the Kardashians are undoubtedly one of the world's wealthiest and most influential families. However, their immense wealth is frequently exceeded by the controversies that appear to follow them at all times. The Kardashians have had their fair share of criticism, from public feuds and scandals to charges of cultural appropriation. While their luxurious lifestyles and spending habits are well-documented, their generosity when it comes to tipping and overall courtesy is debatable. Despite their wealth, tales and anecdotes have surfaced suggesting that the Kardashians are not always the most generous tippers.

1. Kim Kardashian

The busy streets of New Orleans witnessed a magnificent gesture of kindness in 2015, cementing Kim Kardashian's image as a generous celebrity. The reality TV star and her close friends Jonathan Cheban, Simon Huck, and a few more decided to treat their taste buds at the famed Brennan's restaurant. The bill arrived totaling a modest $200. The tip, on the other hand, would astound everyone. Kim, known for her expensive lifestyle, astounded both her lunch companions and the restaurant employees when she left a whopping $300 tip, per TMZ.

2. Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian's tipping habits appear to be the most generous in the Reddit thread on Kardashian's tipping habits. There are countless internet stories indicating that she is a generous tipper. Some Reddit users claim she tipped them up to $3,000, while others have recounted anecdotes about her bringing care packages to express her gratitude. “A few years ago my local radio station was talking about the time they had Khloe as a guest on their show- they said afterward she had sent them care packages (can’t remember what it was) to thank them for having her on the show,” said one person, per Your Tango.

3. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner was called out in a TikTok video from 2020 by a former restaurant waitress for failing to leave a significant tip at a posh Manhattan eatery. According to the video, she left a tip of $20 on a $500 dinner. Some sources say she has left modest tips on hefty restaurant bills, while her fans believe she is a great tipper. “KYLIE JENNER!! That b doesn’t tip anything!!!!!!” read one comment on the Reddit thread, while someone wrote about her mother saying, “Kris Jenner tipped me 70% on a bill and was a gem.”

4. Kendall Jenner

Kendall has received a lot of criticism over the years, with assertions of her being disrespectful to restaurant employees. Kendall was accused of leaving a restaurant without paying her bill and allegedly throwing money at a server when confronted in 2014. She then denied tossing money but acknowledged to forgetting to settle her bill, claiming that she left a $7 tip on a $33 tab. In 2017, she was accused of failing to leave a tip on a dining bill after a server tweeted a photo of a receipt with no tip. In reaction to the claims, Kendall defended herself by claiming she had left a cash tip, per Your Tango.

5. Kourtney Kardashian

Although it was not expressly mentioned on Reddit, there have been claims that Kourtney Kardashian has a reputation for being frugal. When Kourtney was filming a Kardashian spin-off reality TV series in the Hamptons in 2014, rumors emerged that she didn't leave a tip for a complimentary meal, per Your Tango. Locals were reportedly irritated by the Kardashians' presence and perceived lack of regard for the waiters. It is important to note that, while some of the stories have been reported by multiple outlets, others are claims made online and there is no definitive way to confirm their authenticity.

