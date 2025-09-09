White Women Ask Black Mom and Her Children to Leave School Playground So Their Dogs Could Roam Freely – Call Cops When Mom Refuses to Leave

Two white women working at a North Carolina school asked a Black mom and her children to leave the park. They wanted their dogs to roam around freely so they asked them to leave. They work at the elementary school, and the Black woman made sure to mention the name of the school- Vandora Springs Elementary in the video.

When the mother refused to leave and stood her ground, the two women called the cops in their defense. The two white women called them out for trespassing and explained that they worked at the school.

The black woman, Judith Baity, stated that her family has been visiting the park for years, and no such incident has happened before. She shared the video of the situation on TikTok and explained the disheartening conversation with the other two women.

She did not expect to be the target of white women who wanted her to leave the park for her dogs. She was taken aback by the incident. The women asked them if they were leaving and she answered that they had just arrived. The incident didn’t make sense to her.

A Black mom shared a troubling experience at the playground of Vandora Springs Elementary School. Two white women confronted the family, demanding they leave so the women could let their dogs off-leash.

In her video, she addresses the trespassing, saying that if they are trespassing, then the women and the dogs are doing the same. To justify themselves, the white women added that they worked at the school as well as their dogs, so they’d be allowed on the property. When the women did not succumb to the demand, they called the cops.

In the video, she says, “If you are a teacher, and you act like that, I would never allow my kids in Vandora Springs Elementary.” It also shows cops talking to the women, and they asked everyone to leave instead of asking the women to have their dogs on a leash.

The news reached the principal of the school, and they have issued an apology to Baity, saying families and children are welcome and valued at the school. People in TikTok comment section also agreed with the mother and called out white women for wasting emergency resources for such a petty reason.

Such cases of white people asking Black children and their parents to leave public spaces have become popular. Oftentimes, these demands do not make sense to Black people and others who don’t have a racist preconceived notion.