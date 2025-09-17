White Woman Tries to Play Victim After Hitting Black Woman’s Hand – But Camera Catches It All

Unfortunately, even in 2025, we are still not free from the shadow of racial bias. One recent incident in Florida hints at the deep-rooted tensions that people of color continue to face every day.

A video of a famous cookie shop, named Crumbl Cookies in Florida, has gone viral. It features an older White couple and also a Black family engaging in a loud argument. The moment it hit the internet, it caught the attention of thousands of people. A user named AMIRR shared the video on his TikTok handle on Sept. 16 with the caption, “POV You Vacation to a Red State.” One commenter added, “They’re getting ready to rumble in the crumble,” reports Atlanta Black Star.

The video starts with a couple of men squared off inside. A stocky older man in a pink polo and a younger Black man are visible. They were standing nose to nose and toe to toe with the intention of swinging their hands. “I dare you,” the older man said. “You got an issue with me? Come on!” On the contrary, the other person repeated, “Do something.” And it went on like this until the man’s female companion came to the scene.

The woman eventually shouted and said, “Call the police!” She snapped at the younger man, even batting his hands away. “Go, [expletive]! Get the [expletive] out of my face,” she spat. Then she tells her partner, “He’s not worth it.” And gradually, the situation went out of control as the woman suddenly slapped the hand of a nearby Black woman who was trying to sort things out by calming them down. This action of hers backfired instantly.

Not to mention that another member of the group took a hit at her shoulder as well. A commenter said, “That slap back was sending me.” The older man suddenly got startled. “He said ‘OMG’ as if she knocked her out cold, but was silent when she swung first,” someone observed. Another added, “He was flabbergasted. Couldn’t believe she actually hit her back lol.”

Viewers roasted him for hiding behind his companion. “Made sure that old lady was his shield,” one person joked. Meanwhile, once the woman spotted the camera, her entire act took a shocking turn. She threw up a thumbs-up sign and claimed she had been struck first. But the recording could already tell the real story.

“Forgetting there are cameras in the business and there’s someone recording you too. But they still lie…” a commenter said. Now, the internet wants answers. What triggered this massive scene inside a cookie shop? One viewer wrote, “What can possibly go wrong in the Crumbl store?! Get your cookies and go!!!”