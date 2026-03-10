White Woman Has Melt Down at CVS Pharmacy — Refuses Black Employee’s Help

A white woman showed up at a CVS Pharmacy store to collect her prescription but acted confrontational and entitled while interacting with Black customers and employees. A video of the incident has gone viral, gaining thousands of views.

She can be seen arguing with a Black man who was also getting his prescription at the store. Later in the video, she refuses service from a Black employee. The caption of the video reads, “Experienced my first Karen today.” The video shows the woman yelling at a Black customer to keep quiet. She also demanded, “Give me my medication,” while cutting the line.

She elbowed the man to move him from the line while he was in the middle of getting his prescription. The woman had a Chihuahua mix dog with her. She placed her bag on the counter in hopes of being attended to immediately.

The Black man reacted in anger and threw the bag on the floor. He said, “I am here! You don’t put your bag where I am.” Instead of acknowledging that she was cutting in line, she threatened to call the police.

Chaos erupted at CVS as a white woman’s entitled meltdown over waiting her turn collided with bystanders ready to call it out.https://t.co/rAJSJUImIt — Atlanta Black Star (@ATLBlackStar) March 10, 2026

The woman recording the video said, “This is crazy.” She also told the white woman, “You’re in my space,” when she came onto her side. Watching her behavior, the Black man responded, “Call the police, we can get you arrested.”

The altercation did not end there as the white woman called the man “garbage” and told the Black woman she was ready to fight her. She insulted the employees as well, refusing to get help from a Black woman working at the counter.

The white woman tried to defend herself and said, “I don’t like ego…I don’t want to deal with this character. It’s like she is fighting me, and I don’t want to deal with that. I’ll deal with somebody else.”

The woman who recorded the video showed that the white woman had to go through the same process of entering her details on the screen to get the medication. However, this was the same thing that started her meltdown.

Another woman struggled to enter her information on the screen, which frustrated the white woman. The video caption read, “She just didn’t want to do this. But we all have to do this. All of us in line have to do the same process.”

After the long argument, she left the store with her dog. According to Atlanta Black Star, it’s unclear if she was escorted out or if any action was taken against her. Netizens reacted to the video, surprised by her behavior.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) commented, “Man, the entitlement is insane.” Another added, “THIS was the point. Crash out enough for the employees to just give you what you want for the sake of getting you outta there. Smh.”