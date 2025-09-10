White Teens Attack Georgia Waffle House Workers in Wild Late-Night Brawl—Until One Black Man Steps in to Save the Day!

A video of a fight that broke out at a Georgia Waffle House outlet is going viral. The fight broke out between a group of teenage boys and the employees working in the outlet. Things reportedly escalated after the workers asked the group to leave the store for causing chaos.

Cobb County officers received a call that prompted them to show up at the restaurant located in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta. According to reports, a group of young men physically assaulted several Waffle House employees after a disagreement.

The surveillance footage from the outlet shows two white teenage boys jumping on the service counter. Several plates can be heard being smashed in the background as the altercation unfolds. The video then shows one of the boys attacking one of the employees standing behind the counter by lunging at them.

Fox 5 Atlanta revealed that one of the workers was put in a headlock and was hit in the head multiple times by one of the teens. A black man is then seen intervening in the fight. The attackers quickly back off after the intervention, as many more people can be seen joining in to help stop the fight.

The group reportedly left the scene before cops arrived. The altercation reportedly unfolded sometime after 2 am. The group of boys was asked to leave the restaurant by the employees after they continued to disrupt the other customers at the establishment.

The group of young men allegedly denied leaving before getting aggressive with the staff. The user who posted the video to social media claimed that the group of men were students at Sprayberry High School. The local authority debunked the claim by confirming that the teenagers did not go to the particular school.

The case has left netizens seething on behalf of the Waffle House employees. Social media users are siding with the employees of the establishment in the comments section to show their support. “Cowards ganging up on one at the end,” one user wrote under the video.

“These lowlife thugs should be thrown under the jail,” another chimed in. One more user labelled the teenagers as “trash lads” while calling them out on their “pathetic display.” Another user noted how the boys deserved to get “expelled” for their actions.

The case is still being investigated, while the police are still on the lookout for the young men involved. The Cobb County Police Department has urged citizens to come forward with any information they might possess related to the case.