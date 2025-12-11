White Supremacist March Called ‘Reckless and Dangerous’ – Arkansas Police Response Sparks Fury

A group of white supremacists was assembled to march in Arkansas. The authorities’ reaction to the group is raising eyebrows. The group was only charged with traffic offenses, even after the disruption they caused.

A group dressed in black and white was spotted at a historic civil rights landmark in Little Rock, Arkansas. The mask-clad group consisted of 22 people. Police said the group was part of the Blood Tribe neo-Nazi faction.

The group assembled together to march in front of the Little Rock Central High School and the state capitol. The high school was the first ever school in the city to integrate Black students.

The group wearing red and black was carrying around flags that featured swastikas on them. The march took place on December 6. Police said they had closely monitored the group’s behavior while they marched through the city.

The group was seen getting into rental trucks to get to the next place. The Little Rock Police notified the Arkansas State Police to report the reckless piling up of the group in the metal trucks. A traffic stop was carried out, and the trucks were stopped on the interstate.

A 36-year-old Zachary Platter was reportedly driving a truck and given a ticket for the illegal act. The group was escorted to a highway exit and asked to find more lawful transportation.

Authorities said they stayed in the area to monitor the group and make sure they “did not post an ongoing threat to public safety.” Social media users were appalled by the authorities’ response to the situation.

“If this had been a truckload of Black residents or Latino residents, the response would’ve been very different. IDs checked. Warrants run. Firearms scrutinized. Vehicles searched. Charges stacked up. Communities of color live under that reality every day,” a user wrote on Facebook.

The neo-Nazi group “Blood Tribe” was recently active in Little Rock, Arkansas, where police stopped and cited 22 of its members for a traffic violation on December 6, 2025. On December 6, 2025, members of the Blood Tribe, wearing masks, red shirts, and black pants and carrying… pic.twitter.com/FTxN5m85Uv — DulceBiatch (@BiatchDulce) December 9, 2025

“Equal protection doesn’t mean soft handling for extremists with neo-Nazi flags,” the same user added. The NAACP Little Rock labelled the actions of the organisers of the march as “ reckless, illegal, and dangerous.”

In a statement given to KHBS, the NAACP noted how “troubling” it was that the authorities did nothing as they saw the group get into U-Haul trucks. Little Rock Police told KATV that the department’s commitment to protecting the constitutional rights of individuals to lawfully assemble remains “unwavering.”

The department also noted how the department will continue to condemn “espousing hate-based ideologies.”