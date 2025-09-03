White Man Throws Bags of Trash at Black Man and Faces Instant Payback – Netizens Say, “They Get What They Deserve”

An eye for an eye! One man was beaten up by another man on the streets of New York. The video of the altercation was later uploaded online and is going viral. The clip shows exactly why the altercation unfolded and how it quickly escalated. Social media users also quickly spawned in the comments section to pick sides and give their two cents on the situation.

The video that has gained traction since being posted now has tens of thousands of views. The TikTok video captures the violent brawl between the New York residents. At the beginning of the video, a white man can be seen hurling bags of trash at a black man.

The bags filled with trash are piled atop each other, where the white man continues to grab them from. The black man, on the other hand, can be spotted recording him while holding up a skateboard in his hand. The man continues to warn the aggressor as he continues to catch the altercation on tape.

People passing by also seem to wait and look at the scene unfolding in front of them. The white man keeps on throwing bags of garbage at the person holding the camera while obstructing oncoming traffic. According to a report by the Atlanta Black Star, the incident took place on Canal Street.

A source who watched the incident unfold told the publication the same. The white man doesn’t stop there. The viral TikTok video shows him walking onto the sidewalk and throwing a bag of trash at another black man who’s passing by.

I bet the white man walks away with no assult charges. Read “‘I Watched This 3 Times’: White New York Man Who Throws Bags of Trash at Black Men Hit with Street Justice In Viral Video” on SmartNews: https://t.co/ltJv7DL16N #SmartNews — Robin (@MaryFra15312370) September 3, 2025

The man who gets by the bag immediately jumps into action to defend himself. In the video, he can be seen physically sparring with the attacker while keeping a cigarette in his mouth. He continues to punch the white man for throwing the trash bag at him.

The 26-second video posted to the platform by a skateboard enthusiast, Andrey Tarasov, has managed to grab the attention of large groups. 300 comments have racked up under the video, which has now been viewed 27,000 views.

“He found the one,” one user quipped under the video. Another user confessed to watching the video more than three times. “Getting your a– beat with a helmet on is next-level embarrassing,” a third commented.

“People should stop this type of behavior. They get what they deserve,” another noted. A source spoke to the Atlanta Black Star while revealing that one of the black men was taken into custody by cops who arrived at the scene.

The witness also revealed that the man who was getting arrested, and others around him, started “yelling” about how the officers “had the wrong guy.” According to reports, the black man was soon released while his attacker was sent to the hospital to get treated.