“I’ll Tell Them You Tried to Kill Me”- White Man Hurls Racist Slurs at Black Man Trying to Use Restroom Then Threatens to Accuse Him Falsely

A Detroit artist says he just wanted to use the restroom. But instead, he was hit with a stomach-turning display of racism that has since blown up online. Lani G, a music producer who calls himself a “Midwest nomad,” stopped at a business off the freeway in Oklahoma a few days ago. What should have been a quick pit stop moved into a shocking encounter with an older white man, who not only cursed him out but threatened to destroy his life with one phone call.

“All I asked was if bro could open the door so I could use the bathroom, you can’t make this up,” Lani G wrote on TikTok, where his video has already been viewed more than a million times. The footage shows the man, decked out in a red, white, and blue Oklahoma City Philharmonic T-shirt, snarling, “Get the f— out of here.” But it didn’t stop there. With a smug smirk, he casually threatened to lie to police and accuse Lani G of trying to kill him.

“You’re just walking around like the cops aren’t coming right now. I’ll tell them you tried to kill me. He’ll take you downtown. How’d you like that, you m———–,” he spits, completely unfazed that he’s being recorded. Lani G clapped back, “I don’t think [the police] are going to believe you. I just got you on camera saying it.”

But the racist man doubled down with super confidence. He said, “They’ll all have to look at it. … They’ll take you downtown.” The internet is horrified and furious. “The hate eating him up from the inside out,” one stunned user wrote. Another pointed out, “See how boldly and easily they admit to weaponizing the police! Been doing it since day 1!” One of the most gut-wrenching comments compared the behavior to history’s darkest chapters, “Same behavior [of] that woman who got Emmett Till murdered.”

Racism in the United States has existed since the colonial era, and is a systematized form of oppression in every industry which was developed by members of one race in order to persecute, manipulate, and kill members of another race to maintain a sense of superiority…! pic.twitter.com/Oce30HbJRx — Frank Turner (@biztruth1) July 22, 2025

The comment section turned into a heated political battleground. Some pointed fingers straight at the current administration. “This administration has got them too comfortable,” one top comment read, racking up 45,000 likes. Another comment read, “Trump didn’t make America racist. He made the racists feel comfortable enough to show their faces in public.”

Of course, a few tried to play devil’s advocate. “So, people aren’t responsible for their own actions?” asked one commenter. But others quickly shut that down, “Well, considering one side votes with the KKK and actual Nazis…”

In a twist of instant karma, as the racist man stomped off, he tripped over the steps in front of him. Lani G, refused to be intimidated. He laughed and said, “I ain’t scared of you. That’s why you’re tripping on your steps, goofy.” The moment may have been funny, but the incident is an unfortunate reminder how even in 2025 racism is still very present.