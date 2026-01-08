White Man Hurls Racial Slur at Black Man Who Refuses to Let Him Cut the Line at Costco, Shows No Remorse When Confronted

A recent incident of racism was caught on camera, this time inside a Costco store. The video, which has gone viral, records an elderly white man using a racial slur against a fellow Black shopper after the latter denied him permission to cut the line.

At the start of 2026, the white man not only says the ‘N-word’ to the Black man, but also refers to him as ‘boy’, showing no concern for the consequences. As the clip starts, the victim can be heard confronting the white man for the kind of comments he made.

The man emerged as a self-proclaimed racist at the Costco checkout line. While his actual slur was not caught on camera, the white man still happily admitted that he was a racist and was aware that he was getting captured on camera. The white man made reference to the racial slur that he used a few moments back and said, “Exactly what you are.”

​The Black man then further confronted the white man if he admitted to being a racist. He said, “He called me the n-word and ‘boy’ because I wouldn’t let him cut me in line. Racist in Costco. 2026 Wow.” This time, the white man responded “f— off” as he zoomed away.

The Black man then tried to sum up the incident, saying, “Racism in 2026”. In response, the culprit answered, “Yep, that’s right.” The caption to the most-viewed video on X read as “This fat racist called a man N—er just for not letting him cut in line. Then watch him literally SHAKE when he gets called out. Pure coward energy. We’re in 2026, and this is still happening.”

This fat racist called a man N*gger just for not letting him cut in line. Then watch him literally SHAKE when he gets called out. Pure coward energy. We’re in 2026 and this is still happening. pic.twitter.com/fNGi0j7Uy8 — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) January 7, 2026

Over the past few years, there have been repeated incidents of racism in and around the U.S., which have prompted people to think deeply. Even after so many decades since the decree was abolished, the incident has renewed discussions about persistent racism in public spaces.

​The particular video has also sparked rage among viewers, especially since the white man showed no amount of remorse for his behavior. A user commented, “Bro forgot he was in real life instead of behind a computer”, while another typed, “Don’t think he cares.”

​Considering the fact that the elderly man seemed quite set in his ways, it also led people to remind him to behave a certain way when out in public. One of the netizens commented, “Once you leave your home, you’re expected to behave and follow rules, code of conduct, especially for all grown men and women.”

​Interestingly, since the incident took place inside the Costco store, there were also calls made for the store management to take action against it. The brand has consistently defended its DEI programs.

​Particularly in January 2025, they picked up an intense resistance against pressures for the same by the Trump administration. As per Costco’s board, it reinstated its commitment to building an enterprise that was rooted in respect and inclusion. They termed it appropriate and necessary steps for the success of their business.

​Now, ever since the video became viral, Costco has not publicly commented or confirmed whether any action will be taken against the man.