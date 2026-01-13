White Man Explodes at Wife for Smiling at a Black Person; Customers and Staff Band Together to Defend Her

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of domestic abuse. Reader discretion is strongly advised.

The once-viral Reddit video featuring Black customers and staff banding together to protect a white woman from her abusive husband has resurfaced. In light of growing cases of racism, netizens have begun re-sharing the Mississippi restaurant incident to raise awareness about the matter on social media.

The outburst began when a white family of three was dining at Mexico Grill in Tunica. The man in the video appears to become angry after his wife reportedly smiled at a Black customer. He was seen hurling profanities and insulting the woman with their young daughter present.

BREAKING: Mississippi man threatens to “clear out the whole restaurant” after his wife smiles at a black customer at Mexico Grill in Tunica. The victim’s brother says the video is now being used to help secure divorce and full custody of her children. pic.twitter.com/k7p0Mj09qs — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) January 10, 2026

Shocked by the outburst, the child began weeping and clung to her mother. The man continued yelling while a bystander was recording the video.

At one point in the video, he was seen throwing a pack of cigarettes at his wife, threatening to “clear out” the Mississippi restaurant. During this entire time, the woman watched in horror and fear as her abusive husband continued shouting at her in front of their daughter. This was only part one of the video, and several comments empathized with the woman and her daughter. Users also pointed out the racism.

One user wrote, “OMG free her.” Another mentioned, “She’s scared, man…I’m sad.” A third user pointed out, “Wow. I mean, if he can abuse her like that in public, imagine what goes on in private.” A fourth one said, “How terrifying for her and her child.”

Many concerned netizens urged the woman to “leave” her abusive husband. Her brother, David, recently identified himself in the comment section of the post. David revealed that his sister and her daughter were safe from the soon-to-be ex-husband.

Another reason why users online were urging the woman to leave her abusive husband was what happened in the second video posted by the same page. In the video, the couple appeared to have paid the bill while the husband was yelling. He then yelled, “Lets go!” And proceeded to pick up the child in anger.

Lady get out of that relationship now i can tell you are not happy and you haven’t been living life — Joseph Linder (@JLinder55838) January 12, 2026

The girl who was still crying asked for her mother instead. In the background, a customer is seen advising the woman, saying, “Take that baby from him.” Just before the couple left, they were met by a band of Black customers who came to the woman’s defense.

The man seemed to have heard the word “police” from the background and directed his anger at her. When he angrily asked the woman to repeat herself, the lady said, “I said, call the police!” That’s when things got more heated between the crowd and the abusive husband.

After fiery banter and a pole broken by a Black man in an attempt to drive the man away, the couple finally left with their young daughter still crying. Specific details about the whereabouts of the woman remain unknown at this time. However, per the brother’s confirmation, she is reportedly safe.