White Man Attacks Black Security Guard With Racist Slurs, Calls It ‘Free Speech’

A Black man working as a security guard was subjected to racist slurs by a white man who appeared agitated. A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) on January 14 showed the white man threatening to “kick the s–t” out of the Black security guard. He not only attacked the guard verbally but also caused a commotion.

As the incident unfolded, a group of bystanders stood by and watched calmly. The security guard, who was twice the man’s size, did not respond physically, though the agitated white man continued threatening him. “Want to do it now? Yeah! Take a shot, motherf—-r,” he yelled. The security guard responded, “Yeah, c’mon,” briefly raising his fists.

The white man then verbally attacked him with racial slurs. “I’m a f—-ing citizen, you s—head. You’re a n—er!” he said. The video did not clearly show the bystanders, but few appeared to intervene, with some heard saying “Oh no,” or “Sorry.”

The man seen going on a racist tirade has been identified as Robert J. Burke. Author of Schizophrenia: My Life After Being Diagnosed with Schizophrenia. The incident happened at a social security office in Norcross, GA. According to staff this isn’t the first time Burke has… pic.twitter.com/TnCyCjRBb6 — Robbie Harvey (@therobbieharvey) January 16, 2026

The white man appeared to justify his racial attack by shouting, “Free speech!” He also hurled additional insults before moving a safe distance away from the Black man. The video has since garnered more than 800,000 views, with some users even praising the white man as a “patriot.”

Most social media users, however, expressed outrage over how the security guard was treated. One wrote, “I can GUARANTEE those Black folks ancestors have been here a lot longer than his.” Another added, “Fragile white masculinity on display.”

A third commented, “That man can’t cope unless he’s putting someone else down for their race, color, gender, sexuality, religion, etc.” One user wrote, “The loudest in the room is usually the weakest. The cop kept it professional with class. Great job, Sir.”

One commentator pointed out that bystanders were laughing toward the end of the incident, apparently because they found the white man’s rant amusing. “It got funny at the end. Everyone was laughing at this dudes rant,” the user wrote.

Although the white man repeatedly shouted “free speech,” referencing the First Amendment, constitutional protections apply only in certain circumstances. While offensive speech, including racial slurs, can be protected in some instances, the First Amendment does not cover “fighting words”, language intended to provoke violence. The use of such words can lead to criminal charges, including harassment or disorderly conduct.