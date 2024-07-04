White House Staff Stunned by Hunter Biden’s Involvement in Meetings: "What the Hell Is Happening?"

In an unexpected twist that has left many White House staffers puzzled, Hunter Biden, the troubled son of President Joe Biden, has begun regularly attending high-level meetings with his father and top aides. This development follows President Biden’s performance filled with gaffes in the recent debate against Donald Trump, leading some insiders to question the reasoning behind Hunter’s sudden involvement. Hunter Biden’s reappearance in the political scene has ignited a flurry of reactions. One insider revealed that Hunter has been closely advising his father and has made appearances in several significant meetings and phone calls since the family returned from a weekend at Camp David. This sudden integration into the inner workings of the White House has reportedly caught many senior staff members off guard. One source remarked, “What the hell is happening?”

As per Radar, Andrew Bates, White House senior deputy press secretary confirmed, "Hunter came back with the President from their family weekend at Camp David and went with the President straight into speech prep." This push from Hunter comes after his recent conviction on three federal gun charges related to his past struggle with crack cocaine addiction. He is also under indictment for tax-related felonies, further complicating his public image. Hunter released a statement after the conviction, showcasing his gratitude.

WATCH:



MSNBC just reported that Hunter Biden, who is a drug addict and a convicted felon, has been sitting in on Joe Biden’s meetings in the White House since the debate last week.



In other words, Hunter Biden is now making decisions that impact our country.



This is insane. pic.twitter.com/0Wf1Yc1jKq — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 2, 2024

As per NBC News, he remarked, “I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome. Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time.” However, His attorney Abbe Lowell was appalled by the results. He said, "We are naturally disappointed by today’s verdict. We will continue to vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available to Hunter."

🚨 NEW: Megyn Kelly suggests a reckoning is coming for Biden, Obama, and Clinton after Trump verdict.



“You just wait, and it won’t be Hunter Biden the next time. It’s going to be Joe Biden. It could potentially still be Barack Obama. It could still potentially be Hillary… pic.twitter.com/VCl9DxBKwL — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) May 31, 2024

After the conviction, President Joe also released a statement in support of Hunter, He noted, "As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Kris Connor/WireImage

He further added, “As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that." It’s important to note that Joe has the power to pardon his son but he said in an interview that he will not.