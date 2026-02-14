This year, the Trump administration moved away from traditional Valentine’s Day messages and shared six unconventional and humour-filled postcards for Valentine’s Day 2026. The White House took to its social media accounts on Friday, captioning the carousel of posts, “Made just for you.”

The first card featured an image of Venezuelan former President Nicolás Maduro handcuffed and blindfolded with the caption “You captured my heart.”

For those unversed, Maduro was captured by U.S. forces in January 2026 and is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

The second card featured an image of Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) alongside Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador, framed inside a heart, with the caption, “My love for you is as strong as Democrats love for illegal aliens,” a nod to the Donald Trump administration’s recent endorsement to Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) actions against undocumented immigrants.

“I’d fly 1,537 miles to have a drink with you!” the Valentine’s postcard continued. The following postcard depicted a picture of Trump holding up an executive order with the text: “Executive Order 4547 … UR My Valentine.”

According to Taxware Systems, Form 4547, also known as the Trump Accounts, was introduced under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. It provides a one-time federal seed deposit of $1,000 to every child (U.S. citizen) born between January 1, 202, and December 31, 2028.

“Decades from now, I believe the Trump accounts will be remembered as one of the most transformative policy innovations of all time,” said Trump at an event last month.

According to the President, the impact of the account will be seen “not just in wealth created, it will be seen in young people buying houses that they could never have even dreamed of buying. It’ll be seen in diplomas earned, companies founded, families formed, and more babies born.”

Valentine’s cards 💌 from the White House 🇺🇸. pic.twitter.com/flJFTvWZ4Q — DVMC NEWS (@deviumcoin) February 14, 2026

The next postcard featured Greenland’s map inside a heart frame, with the caption, “It’s time we define our situationship,” referring to the Trump’s plan of taking over Greenland.

Continuing the meme spree, the next card featured a sombrero, which, according to The New York Post, was used to troll Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) during last year’s record-long, 43-day government shutdown.

The sombrero was defined as “My Ex” on the card. The penultimate card featured the words “Thank you for your attention to this matter” with an arrow pointing at the phrase “my heart.”

The post concluded with a photo of Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s image, with the caption, “Don’t make me work for your love.”

The humour-filled posts sparked mixed reactions from viewers, with one writing, “Whomever is running this page right now deserves a raise. This is amazing!”

“Such unprofessionalism from this account,” wrote another user.

A third user commented, “Is a child running this account?? I wish they kept it professional,” with another social media user writing, “I’d like to see one of you sitting in a jail cell. Perfect Valentine.”