White House Runway? Kai Trump’s Fashion Debut Triggers Accusations of Nepo-Grift

Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, stuck to her expertise on launching her very first clothing line which is by posing for a photo shoot in front of the White House. The 18-year-old aspiring golfer disclosed her very own merchandise for fans last Thursday, which was a special post on Instagram, and not to mention that she flexed about it as well before the Ryder Cup the following day, as she, alongside President Donald Trump, stepped at Bethpage Black.

As per information from her clothing brand’s website, Kai is selling the pricey pullover sweatshirts at a cost of $130 each, which experts state is a possible attempt to pursue a career in influencer marketing. Irrespective of the fact that the teenager wants to pursue a career in golf, people couldn’t help but notice that she is already a certified social media sensation.