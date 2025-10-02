White House Runway? Kai Trump’s Fashion Debut Triggers Accusations of Nepo-Grift

Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, stuck to her expertise on launching her very first clothing line which is by posing for a photo shoot in front of the White House. The 18-year-old aspiring golfer disclosed her very own merchandise for fans last Thursday, which was a special post on Instagram, and not to mention that she flexed about it as well before the Ryder Cup the following day, as she, alongside President Donald Trump, stepped at Bethpage Black.
As per information from her clothing brand’s website, Kai is selling the pricey pullover sweatshirts at a cost of $130 each, which experts state is a possible attempt to pursue a career in influencer marketing. Irrespective of the fact that the teenager wants to pursue a career in golf, people couldn’t help but notice that she is already a certified social media sensation.
Talking more about the clothing details, the simple sweatshirts are available in white, navy, and black, with a simple “KT” logo visible across the chest, and “KAI” is also written across the back. Both women’s and unisex versions are available on the item. As per Kai’s declaration that came last week, she posted 10 photos of herself in multiple poses, helping viewers to see her sweater throughout the grounds of the White House.
Among the photos, in a couple of them, she is featured with a golf club, which reflects her primary focus in life. With the photoshoot, she has somewhat been able to combine her passion for the game with her role as an influencer.
“This collection is something I’ve dreamed about for a long time, and I’m so grateful it’s finally here,” the post’s caption read. “Launching this line has been such an exciting project.” The post further said – “From the quality of the fabric to the details in the designs, I wanted to create a piece that isn’t just merch but a staple you can wear anywhere. There are Clean pieces you can mix, match, and make your own. I can’t wait to see how you style them!”
Not to mention that Kai Trump is already facing a lot of backlash online that concerns her costly clothing line, with many netizens have stated her to be “grifting” like her grandfather, who rakes in millions from his Trump Store merchandise, as per sources. Some NFL fans have even claimed that her logo is somewhat close to that of Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs star which can be seen in his clothing line capsule with American Eagle.
Critics are of the view that the “KT” monogram logo, which Kai has set, features a capital T tucked behind a K, and this has a resemblance more like “TK,” which happens to be Kelce’s initials. The majority of people have already figured this same and stated it to be a close copy of the one used by Kelce in his clothing line, “Tru Kolors.” A fan said, “Travis Kelce has long owned Tru Kolors and that brand logo for years, and Trump’s granddaughter, Kai, stole his logo idea to hawk $130 sweatshirts off taxpayer-owned property.”