White House Reveals Name of Woman Who ‘Spent Hours’ With Donald Trump at Jeffrey Epstein’s House

The recent leak of Epstein emails has caused quite a stir among the MAGA base, since they include mentions of Donald Trump. Well, the late offender was known to have shared a decade-long friendship with the U.S. President. In fact, some of Epstein’s emails suggest that Trump visited his private island, where he reportedly spent hours with one of Epstein’s alleged victims.

However, the emails did not reveal the name of the victim, something which the GOP has smeared as a Democratic plan for ruining Trump’s image. Finally, the White House has broken its silence on these leaks and confirmed the name of the alleged Epstein victim who spent time with Trump.

In a formal statement, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt openly spoke against Democrats. She described these selectively leaked emails as an attempt to create a fake narrative to smear Donald Trump. Moreover, Leavitt revealed the identity of this alleged victim, who was none other than Virginia Giuffre.

Speaking to TIME, she said, “The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump. The ‘unnamed victim’ referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and ‘couldn’t have been friendlier’ to her in their limited interactions.”

Virginia Giuffre was among the first Epstein victims to publicly accuse him of abuse. She pursued him and Ghislaine Maxwell, with criminal and civil actions, while appealing directly to the public for justice. Giuffre had also pressed charges against former British royal family member Prince Andrew. She died by suicide in April. Her posthumous book release later revealed that she became a victim of this nexus as a teenager whom Epstein loaned out to his contacts.

Giuffre was working in Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort when she was first approached by Ghislaine Maxwell, who recruited her for Jeffrey Epstein. In her book, Giuffre mentioned meeting Trump for the first time in 2000. Talking about the experience, she wrote, “Trump couldn’t have been friendlier.”

Trump offered a very different account of his connection to Epstein. The U.S. President claimed that Virginia Giuffre was one of the people Epstein stole from his Mar-A-Lago spa. Trump revealed that he had banned him from the premises of the resort and club.

Echoing similar sentiments, Leavitt cleared the air once more recently. She explained, “The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre. These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump’s historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again.”

Interestingly, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to abuse minors, defended Trump’s character. When interviewed by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in July inside a federal courthouse in Florida, Maxwell described Donald Trump as a ‘gentleman in all respects’.

She had said, “I never witnessed the President in any inappropriate setting in any way. The President was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects.”

However, when asked about recruiting a masseuse (Virginia Giuffre) from Mar-A-Lago to give a private massage to Epstein, Maxwell declined the possibility with the words “I can’t ever recollect doing that.”