White House Reportedly Concerned After RFK Jr.’s Toilet Seat Comment

RFK Jr. made a controversial confession a few weeks ago, and it has raised alarms at the White House. According to The Daily Beast, there are concerns that the Health and Human Services Secretary could damage the Republican support ahead of the midterms. The White House is reportedly keeping Kennedy in check internally.

A few weeks ago, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made a bizarre confession that prompted health activist groups to call for his resignation. On an episode of Theo Von’s podcast, he confessed, “I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats,” as reported by USA Today.

For those unfamiliar, his comment came as part of his strong stance against vaccines. Kennedy, who shared his anti-vaccine views with President Trump, said, “I don’t care what happens. I’m going to a meeting every day. And I said I’m not scared of a germ. You Know?”

HHS Secretary RFK Jr: “I’m not scared of a germ. I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats.” pic.twitter.com/aqKZTEujXk — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 12, 2026

He called the COVID-19 vaccines the “deadliest vaccine ever made.” Following his admission about past drug use, the HHS Secretary said, “And I know this disease will kill me, right? Like, if I don’t, if I don’t treat it, which means going, for me, going to meetings every day. Um, it’s uh, it’s just bad for my life. So for me, it was, it’s, it was survival.”

His statement sparked massive controversy online, with many asking how long before Trump decides to fire him, in an attempt to save his administration from further backlash. One user wrote on social media, “Here’s a wild idea – fire RFK (or pressure him to resign).”

According to reports, the Health Secretary is walking on thin ice, as the White House is definitely not happy with his many controversies. However, some critics believe that he has yet to overshadow Donald Trump. “It’s funny they’re worried about RFK Jr’s mess-ups ruining their chances at midterms, rather than the biggest mess-up of them all aka, the president!!!” wrote one social media user.

This is the guy telling you not to trust vaccines. — Covie (@covie_93) February 12, 2026

When the comments about him doing cocaine on toilet seats went viral, many wondered how he is still leading a department like the Health and Human Services. “And he’s in charge of the health department?” one user blatantly asked. A second added, “Do the Kennedys actually claim him?”

“Did he just say there was cocaine on the toilet seats because he thought it would sound weird otherwise?” a third asked. A fourth added, “I mean, who admits that!! Totally repulsive.”

Although RFK Jr. admitted that he had been sober for 43 years now, the admission reportedly changed how the White House approaches him, according to reports.