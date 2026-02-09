White House Posts Bizarre AI-Generated Video During Super Bowl

The White House is once again facing backlash for an AI-generated video, which was posted during the middle of the Super Bowl. The video features a British-sounding narrator, who praises the Trump administration’s “unapologetically American” style.

The clip, which is 30 seconds long, starts with a shot of a football stadium as Air Force One passes overhead. Two fans wearing Patriots and Seahawks gear look at the scene, as the narrator says, “We don’t do subtle.”

The video then shows the inside of Air Force One, where a voice announces that the aircraft is “flying over the Gulf of America.” The shot then transitions into the White House as a montage of Donald Trump signing an executive order plays. “We bet on ourselves and don’t apologize for winning,” the narrator is heard saying.

If you didn’t know, now you know. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gt60m2Ru4K — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 9, 2026

The video also shows images from a Trump rally, fighter jets, and a Navy aircraft carrier. JD Vance, the vice president, appears to be smiling at a podium. He delivers a patriotic remark saying, “We say what we mean, and we stand by it.”

“If you don’t know, now you know,” says Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State. “We are fully, proudly, and unapologetically American,” the video closes with the narrator’s remark. Then an AI-generated scene shows Donald Trump and Melania Trump watching fireworks over the Washington Monument.

The video was posted by the White House shortly before the halftime show. Bad Bunny, who recently criticized ICE at the Grammys, had yet to perform at that time. Although his performance did not include any direct jab toward the Trump administration, the POTUS still delivered a sharp reaction to it.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump described Bad Bunny’s performance as “absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!” He also commented that it was “an affront to the Greatness of America,” as “nobody understands a word this guy is saying.”

Donald Trump’s comments received intense support from the MAGA supporters, who said that they opted for an “All-American Halftime Show.” It was an event organized by Turning Point USA as a conservative counterprogram. Kid Rock headlined the show; however, it drew criticism as the musician heavily relied on lip-syncing.

Bad Bunny made history at the Super Bowl halftime by performing entirely in Spanish. He also addressed the viewers in Spanish and only switched to English to say, “God bless America.”