White House Post Mocks Democrats’ 2024 Defeat — Internet Erupts in Anger as Shutdown Crisis Worsens

The never-ending rift between Republicans and Democrats reached to a new extreme, all thanks to White House’s recent controversial social media post. The post was poking fun at the left wing’s big defeat exactly a year ago to the GOP. The video posted on X showed several angry voters who were shell-shocked and enraged over Donald Trump’s win.

However, it was the caption of the post that irked several people. It read as “Happy anniversary to the Left’s meltdown. We’re still CELEBRATING.”

The White House is the mile-marker of great American history and has broadly been understood to be neutral in voice and opinion, irrespective of the reigning party in the chair. However, with these kinds of posts, its affiliations have changed, and netizens are not taking it lightly.

The comment section to the post is filled with disappointed comments, and critics and experts alike have warned that such kinds of perspectives can deepen national divisions. They also agree that the nature of the post undermines the very dignity of the White House as an office, and not a binding stone for unity.

The administration has significantly led to believe that it praises and supports mockery over justified criticism. A substantial number of internet users have dismissed it as propaganda.

Happy anniversary to the Left’s meltdown. We’re still CELEBRATING. 🇺🇸🕺 pic.twitter.com/kqcURdjTJV — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 6, 2025

One of users commented, “Ah, the classic move, trying to relive the glory days. That’s exactly what people do when they’re washed and over the hill.

Another user penned, “You are the single greatest PR team in history. You need a cool name like The Department of Communications, and you would call it DOC. The lefties will immediately jump to conspiracy theories because of the implications. It would be perfect.”

A third netizen took a dig at the crisis period nearly every American citizen is facing, be it the lapse of SNAP benefits, the federal shutdown, or mass deportations. They wrote, “We are not celebrating mass deportations. We are not celebrating low energy costs. We are not celebrating affordable food prices. What are we celebrating exactly?”

Interestingly, Donald Trump also endorsed these self-appreciative posts after he celebrated his one-year victory and anniversary at the White House. His latest Truth Social post gave way to his feelings for the day, as he wrote, “Happy Anniversary! On this day, November 5th, one year ago, we had one of the Greatest Presidential Victories in History — Such an Honor to represent our Country. Our Economy is BOOMING, and Costs are coming way down. Affordability is our goal. Love to the American People! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.”

While it has indeed been a year since Donald Trump returned for his second presidential term, things have not been quite smooth. For one, millions of American citizens are affected in various degrees, as the federal shutdown continues to hamper opportunities, salaries, and broadly the way of life. The Congress has failed to keep the government open, the people are left to fend for themselves in the wake of dire uncertainty.

PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT: MASSIVE DEPORTATION OPERATION. pic.twitter.com/pZUqDi21XR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 6, 2025

On the other hand, the relapse of SNAP benefits has put in millions of Americans in a danger of the hunger crisis. While a federal court judgement has already directed the Trump government to release contingency funds to keep the SNAP payments running, Donald Trump’s recent Truth Social post on the issue raises a big question. His words clearly indicated that he was in no mood to follow the directives ordered and was sure that these funds would not be resumed until the Democrats agreed to open up the government.

His heated post read as “SNAP BENEFITS, which increased by Billions and Billions of Dollars (MANY FOLD!) during Crooked Joe Biden’s disastrous term in office (Because they were haphazardly “handed” to anyone for the asking, as opposed to just those in need, which is the purpose of SNAP!), will be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government, which they can easily do, and not before! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT.”