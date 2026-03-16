White House Marks Oscar Season by Trolling Democrats With a Fictional Award

While many jokes were made about the Trump administration during the 2026 Oscars, it seems as if the White House had the last laugh. They posted a meme awarding the Democrats a fictional trophy in a jab that packed a political punch. On Monday, the White House posted something different on its social media pages. They shared a photo of an Oscar statuette against a deep red background. But the figurine wore a sombrero on its head.

At the bottom of the meme, they delivered their punchline. “The most performative” award for “The Democrats.” At the bottom, just to drive the point home that it wasn’t a real award, they wrote “The White House.”

The caption said, “And the Academy Award goes to… the Democrats.” The administration mocked the opposition with the acting award.

And the Academy Award goes to… the Democrats. For yet ANOTHER PERFORMATIVE SHUTDOWN—putting political theater over the American people. Fund @DHSgov! pic.twitter.com/FIgkSZMDzj — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 16, 2026

They then were specific for what role the Democrats allegedly played that they earned the trophy for. “For yet ANOTHER PERFORMATIVE SHUTDOWN—putting political theater over the American people,” they said. “Fund DHS!” they ended off the social media post.

The message aimed at the Democrats isn’t hard to interpret. Especially, since the country is experiencing it’s second shutdown since President Donald Trump took office last year.

TSA agents were affected because they didn’t receive their full pay check this past weekend. Airport airlines want Congress to end the partial shutdown especially because travelers are being delayed. It has reached its critical point with the heads of some major airlines uniting for a cause. They include Delta, Southwest, American Airlines, and JetBlue.

They want Congress to fund DHS so that their businesses won’t be impacted anymore. The department stopped receiving funds in February because the lawmakers could not come to an agreement. The Trump administration and the Democrats blame each other for the deadlock.

The Democrats have indicated that they will not pass the funding until some changes to immigration policies are made. After the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Goode, they are determined for reforms. “Once again,” air travel is the political football amid another government shutdown,” the CEOS of American Airlines, Delta, Southwest, and JetBlue wrote.

They said that the lack of funding for the DHS needs to stop. And then “they need to act so this problem never happens again,” they said in the letter.

More than 2,000 flights cancelled ahead of the storm. Travelers are told to arrive 3 hours early for flights, after hundreds of TSA agents quit because they’re not getting paid during the government shutdown. Faith Abubey has more. https://t.co/v7lhZStJ8I pic.twitter.com/wX0mDykLqd — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) March 15, 2026

This is because without full pay, TSA workers are quitting or calling in sick. Airport security lines are growing longer as people wait for their turn to be checked at terminals.

Trump even posted after the missed paychecks. He asked the agents to “go to work.” He said, “I promise that I will never forget you!”

DHS posted, “TSA agents are being forced to work without pay for the third time in nearly six months.” They reminded the public that the TSA agents are feeling the brunt of the partial shutdowns. They also said, “This Democrat-caused chaos has forced more than 300 of these officers—who are on the frontlines protecting American travelers—to LEAVE the force.” DHS alleged that many TSA agents would rather quit than carry on with the status quo.

The White House provided a thought-provoking meme. In the meantime, the TSA workers are working for less money.