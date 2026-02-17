White House Issues Bizarre Warning to Trump Rivals on Presidents’ Day

The White House commemorated Presidents’ Day with an ominous post on its social media. Now, the Trump administration is facing backlash for posting a message that is downright creepy.

​

America celebrated a federal holiday on Monday, officially honoring U.S. presidents. It was also George Washington’s birthday.

However, the White House put out a social media post that can be interpreted more as a sinister threat than a celebratory message.

​

The origin of the annual holiday can be traced back to the 1880s. It was first celebrated in honor of the nation’s first commander-in-chief, George Washington.

​

The post contains a photo of President Trump on the cover of Time Magazine. He has a rather serious expression looming on his face.

The message under his portrait is a quote by POTUS, which reads, “I was the hunted, and now I’m the hunter.”

​

The imagery and tone of the post didn’t align with the holiday’s tradition of celebrating social harmony and historical significance.

​

The quote refers to a frequently used insinuation by Trump, who vows to take revenge on the people who opposed his political stance. The post is captioned “Happy Presidents’ Day, Mr. President.”

Happy Presidents’ Day, Mr. President 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tAJccD9bVx — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 16, 2026

​

Trump has repeatedly called his political opponents “bad people,” and himself as someone who was surrounded by foes.

He often describes his first term as president as being constantly censured by political opponents, media outlets, and critics.

​

However, he learned his lesson and grew as a strong political figure. In his second term as the president, he is out for blood. He won’t sit still or take criticisms, hurling mud at his reputation.

​

At the Conservative Political Conference in March 2023, Trump assured his supporters that he would stand for them. He announced, “In 2016, I declared, I am your voice. Today I add, I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution.”

#PresidentsDay was originally established in 1885 in recognition of President George Washington. It’s now popularly viewed as a day to celebrate all U.S. presidents.#DYK Presidents Washington and Lincoln served in the #USArmy? Video by Spc. Aaron Mitchell pic.twitter.com/YtGKhijMRP — U.S. Army (@USArmy) February 18, 2019

​In a recent interview with AOL, Trump reminisced, “My first term was one of the most successful presidencies, but literally I was hunted by these horrible people.”

​

When asked how his second term is going, he stated, “This is more pleasurable. There’s no question about it.”​

People across the U.S. are using #PresidentsDay to protest President Trump’s national emergency declaration and his plan to appropriate federal funds for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border: pic.twitter.com/VouIgWwhwy — AJ+ (@ajplus) February 18, 2019

The post is being condemned for another reason. With frequent ICE raids and newly imposed immigration policies, political tension is at an all-time high in the country.

​

There have been instances of innocent civilians losing their lives at the hands of federal agents. Trump’s words can be perceived as derisive of their situation.